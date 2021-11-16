These will be the Spider-Man suits in Marvel's Avengers

After months of mystery Square enix finally gave us our first look at Spider-man on Marvel’s avengers some days ago. The arachnid certainly looks good, and like the rest of the heroes within this title, it will also be possible to modify his appearance with a bunch of alternate costumes.

Via a post on his official blog, its authors have shared a look at all the costumes that the hero will have in the game and you can see them here:

At the moment we do not know exactly how these costumes can be unlocked, although it will surely be the same way as the others: via character challenges and of course, purchased within the marketplace. Square enix He stated that in the future they will reveal additional costumes through their official social media channels, so we suggest you be on the lookout.

Spider-man will come to Marvel’s avengers next November 30.

Editor’s note: Yes, just like Insomniac Games, Crystal Dynamics was inspired by the arachnid comics for the vast majority of its costumes. Of course, it will be necessary to see if it will also have other original outfits within the game, in addition to that we will surely also see the MCU suit within the marketplace at some point.

Via: Square enix