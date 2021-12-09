23-10-2018 Bank teller ECONOMY



Before the beginning of December and the festive dates that are approaching that month, entities from different sectors have begun to provide details regarding their scheduled service hours. Banks, in particular, have already announced how they will work during the December festivities, especially regarding their face-to-face activities. Here, in this note, we present some of the modifications that these establishments will have during the next 20 days. It is important that citizens organize themselves and go to these places on time.

On December 24 and 31, Christmas and New Years, respectively, the attention will be limited. Although some banks will open, others will not open or will only provide services until noon. Likewise, it is important to bear in mind that, before going to a bank during the next few weekends, It is better to look at the updates published by the banks, because they may be closed. That is, if you usually do your errands on Saturdays, in the remainder of the year you can only do it on 4, 11 and 18, the rest are holidays.

Last Tuesday the Day of Velitas was celebrated, which officially started the other Christmas dates in Colombia. Every December 7, Colombians have the custom of going out to the streets to light candles. That day is celebrated as the day of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary.

Reference image. Day of the candles in Colombia. Archive / Colprensa

Bancolombia and BBVA, for example, will be moving their schedules, however, for the moment, the schedule is distributed as follows:

Hours in Bancolombia

There will be attention in the conventional hours on the days: 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30 December. There will be no service on December 8 and 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022, due to holidays, and on Sundays December 12, 19 and 26. The bank will serve on Friday, December 24 until 1:00 pm and will not open its doors to the public on December 31. Those branches that are within companies will be at the service according to the needs and requests of each one of them.

On Friday, December 24, the options to make transactions to and from Investment Funds will be available in the Bancolombia App and Bancolombia Virtual Branch, even when the physical branches are closed. Also, if a request for cancellation of Investment Funds is made on Thursday, December 30, it will be paid from January 3, 2022.

During the days when no service will be offered in physical branches, customers will be able to use ATMs, kiosks, bank correspondents, virtual branches, apps, Nequi, telephone branch, Tabot and social networks.

Hours at BBVA Colombia

On Friday, December 24, 2021, face-to-face care at the offices will be continuously until 1:00 pm On December 25, as it is a Saturday holiday, face-to-face attention will not be provided in any of the entity’s offices. On Friday, December 31, no face-to-face service will be provided at any of the entity’s offices. On January 1, being a holiday, it will not have face-to-face attention either.

Before the closing of the branches, BBVA Colombia customers will be able to carry out their banking operations in the virtual service channels that the bank has, such as the BBVA Mobile app, website, BBVA Ney and electronic cash machines for withdrawing money.

