Approximately every 15 days the service Xbox Game Pass We are delighted with the new additions that are taking place in its catalog. By 2022 the play is expected to be repeated and in fact we already know a good handful of games to add to the list throughout the coming year.

The point is that from time to time some titles become available in the digital library the same day that they are released on Microsoft’s own console. Therefore, for the next 12 months there will be 31 games you can download and play from day one those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Now only there will be three launches in January which will be included in the service the same day they officially arrive, among which Windjammers 2 stands out. In addition, during the first quarter of 2022 the same will happen with Total War: Warhammer III or Weird West.

And this is just an appetizer, since we must not forget that A Plague Tale: Requiem, STALKER 2, Scorn, Atomic Heart, Redfall or the long-awaited Starfield can also be played from day one along with more surprises that we will get to know. as the weeks go by. Until then, we leave you below with the complete list: