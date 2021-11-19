ASUS WiFi 6 repeater with a coverage of up to 446 square meters through its two repeaters. It has a maximum speed of 1,800 Mbps, in addition to having two Ethernet ports on the back in case we want to connect a device to them. Its price is 149 euros.

If we want more speed and a port 10G Ethernet To get the whole game out of 10Gbps fiber, this ASUS RT-AX89X has also dropped to its all-time low. It has a speed of 6,000 Mbps with 12 independent streams through its multiple antennas, in addition to 8 Ethernet ports. Its price is 334.99 euros.

Historical low price for this ASUS WiFi 6 router . It has four antennas, support for MU-MIMO and OFDMA , with a maximum speed of 1,800 Mbps (574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz and 1,201 Mbps in 5 GHz). Its price is 71.30 euros, the lowest it has had to date.

Tenda RX3 WiFi Router 6

Going to Tenda, we find this WiFi 6 router with a multitude of features at a reduced price. It has a speed of 1,800 Mbps, three Ethernet ports, compatibility with WPA3 and IPv6. Its price is 50.39 euros if we apply the 20% discount coupon.

Tenda Nova MW6

WiFi 5 repeater in mesh at an affordable price, also from Tenda. It has four ports Gigabit Ethernet in total and MU-MIMO, with a maximum coverage of 330 square meters. It has an application to manage the network remotely, in addition to being compatible with Alexa. Its price is 63.98 euros.

Tenda P200

If you do not want to go through cables at home, you have this PLC at a minimum price. It has a maximum speed of 200 Mbps, with an Ethernet port at each end to carry the connection throughout your home. Its price is 24.99 euros.

TP-Link LS105G

Say goodbye to Ethernet problems with this switch from TP-Link. It has five Gigabit Ethernet connectors. It is self-managed, has QoS, and is completely silent. Its price is 11.99 euros.

HUAWEI WiFi Mesh (2 Pack)

Finally, we have a Huawei WiFi 5 repeater, which has a maximum speed of 2,200 Mbps, and a coverage that reaches up to 400 square meters of coverage. Its price is 109.99 euros.

