In 2017, the European Union imposed a Google record antitrust fine of 2.42 billion euros “for altering the order of the results offered by your search engine to favor their own services” and today the authorities have ratified this decision.

Following the initial 2017 conviction, Google and Alphabet appealed against the Commission’s decision to the General Court of the European Union. Now, the Commission in charge of evaluating this resource considered that Google had abused its dominant position in the search services market in 13 countries of the European Economic Area. The Mountain View giant favored its own comparison shopping service, Shopping, over the same services offered by competing companies.

Of the 2,420 million euros of fine, 523 million are the responsibility of the parent company, Alphabet.

Algorithms that relegated the services of the competition

The Commission was able to establish that the company it showed the Google product comparer in a more conspicuous way than competitor’s shopping comparison services. In addition, the services of other companies were “downgraded by the algorithms of adjustment in the pages of general results” of the search engine.

The General Court noted that, although the results of the competitor’s comparison shopping services were more relevant, “they were never treated in the same way as the results of Google’s service in terms of positioning or display”.

Another of the assertions of the Brussels authorities in this regard is that Google it has not demonstrated that its practices have offered a profit in the market that counteract the negative effects on competition, arising as a consequence of their monopolistic practices.

Google version





For its part, the company has another version of events. According to a Google spokesperson, “Shopping ads have always helped people to find those products they were looking for quickly and easily and for merchants to reach potential buyers. “

According to the Internet giant, “this opinion is about very specific facts and although we are going to look at it in great detail, we already made changes in 2017 to comply with the decision of the European Commission. These changes have worked successfully, generating 1 billion clicks for more than 700 price comparison services. ”

Among those changes made in 2017, the Shopping ad platform began to be offered. so that shopping comparison services could advertise on behalf of the retailers they represent.