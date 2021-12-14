With the next arrival of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission to Mexico and Latin America, both in its original language and in Latin Spanish, January 6, 2022, there has been a new wave of fans wondering who will be the strongest or which character will be the most popular of all. Among the community of fans of the art of Kohei Horikoshi they gathered to vote which would be the most popular to date and the results will surprise you, in fact the appearance in the list of characters outside the official canon was a very exciting revelation for all the public. but then which one of them turned out to be your favorite?

Behind the closure of its fifth season, the series of this franchise has become one of the favorites among anime audiences. And on the eve of his arrival in Latin America, a Twitter user, Aita kimochi, has shared a survey on the popularity of the characters. First of all, we find Katsuki Bakugo, known as the Hero God of the Killer Blast Dynamight and Midoriya’s rival; followed by Izuku Midoriya, our legendary hero All Might, ninth user of Don One For All; and Shoto Todoroki, the charismatic son of Endeavor. But this shouldn’t surprise you if you’ve followed anime and manga closely.

Next, we leave you the complete list of popularity of the characters of My hero academia:

Katsuki bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Eijiro Kirishima Hawks Tenya Iida Shota aizawa Present mic Rody soul Hitoshi shinso

The funny thing about this list is that it appears Rody Soul, a character that was featured in the movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, but that is outside the official canon of the saga, so it is likely that we will not see it again in future chapters. Although, with a bit of luck, as has happened with other villains, his appearance becomes routine within the canon.

On the other hand, This list reinforces something we already knew: Shota Aizawa is the UA’s most beloved professor by the My Hero Academia fandom. This should come as no surprise, as he is the mentor of class 1-A., to which the protagonists of the story belong and who has been on the scene the longest.

Also, a big surprise for My Hero Academia fans was that Katsuki Bakugo has surpassed Midoriya in popularity by almost three thousand votes.. As the comments in AitaKimochi’s post demonstrate, the reactions to these results have not been long in coming and the fandom has begun to debate whether or not Bakugo would be a better All For One holder.

That being said, it is undeniable that her fans have managed to make their voice heard in this popularity poll.

Rody, the favorite non-canon character from My Hero Academia

Thanks to the inclusion of Rody, a non-canon character, many fans are surprised that an original character has become so popular, since no one expected to find characters outside of the official canon. But his role in said production and the traits of his personality tell us why. Rody Soul is a resident of Otheon who has the gift of summoning a small bird-like animal, named Pine, who connects with his soul. In this way, this character has aroused curiosity among the fandom and is remembered as an adorable hero.

On the other hand, we can say that, in fact, Bakugo, Midoriya and Todoroki starred in the long-awaited latest film My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, whose official launch in Mexico and Latin America will only be on January 6, 2022 (in addition to a next edition on CD + DVD or Bluray).

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, UA students Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and Izuku Midoriya face a great global crisis that society has never seen. They have only two hours to save the world as they continue their internship at the Endeavor Heroes Agency. But to achieve this goal together, Izuku Midoriya, or Deku must befriend Rody, a person wanted by the authorities for a crime he did not commit. Will the three of them succeed in stopping Humarise’s plans for universal destruction and helping Rody?