These were the best-selling indies on Switch this 2021

With only a few more days to go until 2021 comes to an end, so it’s a good time to take a look back and look back at some of the games we’ve enjoyed the most over the past 12 months. This time it was Nintendo who prepared a new video where they show us which were the indie titles that were best sold in Switch this year and surely at least one of them will surprise you.

We know that Nintendo usually makes room for the indies with the transmissions of Indie world, where the games that will reach the Switch in the future. Via this same medium, the Big N He published the video with the most successful indies of 2021 and you can see it here.

Or if you prefer, we also leave you with the written list:

– Cyber ​​Shadow

– Unpacking

– Tetris Effect Connected

– Stick Fight The Game

– Curse of the Dead Gods

– Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

– Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

– Spelunky 2

– Road 96

– Subnautica + Subnautica Below Zero

– Littlewood

– Islanders

– Slime Rancher Portable Edition

– Eastward

– Axiom Verge 2

Unsurprisingly, the list is made up of many highly noteworthy titles from the past few months, but there are a few surprises out there as well. And is that the Switch It has become one of the favorite platforms for those who enjoy indie games, particularly due to the portability offered by the hybrid console and because these titles do not usually use a high graphic power.

Editor’s note: Out of all these games, I can definitely say that Spelunky 2 is my favorite. The first title was a true work of art and I don’t know how he did it, but Derek Yu, creator of this IP, managed to improve absolutely every element with this sequel. If you still do not give it a chance and you are a fan of roguelikes, then you have to play it yes or yes.

