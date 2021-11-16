The DTT has been around for so long that we’ve almost forgotten the digital television and all the problems that this type of emissions entailed. This month, the TDT turns 16 since it began its broadcasts, and it has been the only way to see terrestrial television in Spain. What were the first channels to broadcast?
The November 11, 2005, DTT began broadcasting in Spain almost three weeks before the official date of the November 30. Throughout the day, broadcasts throughout the country were turned on, and little by little users with compatible televisions and tuners began to receive the first channels in SD. We would have to wait until June 2006 for the first HD broadcast at the regional level, and 2010 for the first HD channel.
The first 15 DTT channels in Spain
In 2005, there were 15 channels that began to broadcast from the first moment, either on a stable basis or with their corresponding channels being tested. In the list we see some of the channels that were born later, such as laSexta. The complete list of DTT channels included:
- The 1
- The 2
- Antenna 3
- Four
- Telecinco
- 24 hour channel
- Clan TVE
- Teledeporte
- Parliament Channel / Citizen Interactives
- AR TDT Testing
- A3 DTT Tests
- CNN +
- 40TV
- Telecinco Stars
- Telecinco Sports
As a result of the ignition, all the Spaniards jumped to get a Freeview tuner with which to watch TV with more quality than ever. These tuners featured the MPEG-2 codec, which is the same one that SD channels continue to use today. Later came the MPEG-4 for HD channels, which is the one used in most of Spain, and that can be easily found in televisions after 2009 with integrated DVB-T tuners.
The DTT audience, at a minimum
However, the process of change was not easy, having to adapt millions of houses and buildings in just over two years before the analog blackout occurred. Throughout her life, the DTT has been the main form of content display in Spain, although it now faces stiff competition from paid and free streaming platforms, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney +, YouTube or Twitch.
its display percentage it has dropped below 75% for the first time, and the figures suggest that this percentage will continue to decline over the years. Users increasingly demand more content to suit them, and DTT is dedicated to putting Turkish series or reruns. The new higher quality content is on streaming platforms, hence on-demand content is increasingly popular.