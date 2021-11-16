The November 11, 2005, DTT began broadcasting in Spain almost three weeks before the official date of the November 30. Throughout the day, broadcasts throughout the country were turned on, and little by little users with compatible televisions and tuners began to receive the first channels in SD. We would have to wait until June 2006 for the first HD broadcast at the regional level, and 2010 for the first HD channel.

The first 15 DTT channels in Spain

In 2005, there were 15 channels that began to broadcast from the first moment, either on a stable basis or with their corresponding channels being tested. In the list we see some of the channels that were born later, such as laSexta. The complete list of DTT channels included:

The 1

The 2

Antenna 3

Four

Telecinco

24 hour channel

Clan TVE

Teledeporte

Parliament Channel / Citizen Interactives

AR TDT Testing

A3 DTT Tests

CNN +

40TV

Telecinco Stars

Telecinco Sports

As a result of the ignition, all the Spaniards jumped to get a Freeview tuner with which to watch TV with more quality than ever. These tuners featured the MPEG-2 codec, which is the same one that SD channels continue to use today. Later came the MPEG-4 for HD channels, which is the one used in most of Spain, and that can be easily found in televisions after 2009 with integrated DVB-T tuners.