These two Samsung smartwatches have never been so cheap on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch3 lowered is the model with LTE connectivity and a sphere size of 45 mm. Therefore, we are facing the most complete model of the previous generation, launched in August 2020. It has a touch screen with technology 1.4-inch AMOLED with resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Have resistance IP68 and withstands dives of 50 meters deep, in addition to being certified with MIL-STD-810G .

We talk about the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Watch4 , each with features that the other does not have, but costing the same: 249 euros. In both cases it is a question of the minimum price for both models, so let’s see what each one offers that the other does not have, which can make us opt for one or the other.

Inside it has a 10 nm Exynos 9110 processor, 4 GB of internal memory and 1 GB of RAM, with the Tizen OS operating system. It also has WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS with Glonass, Galileo, BDS and A-GPS for maximum tracking accuracy in our activities. Thanks to LTE connectivity, we can make calls from the watch, or listen to music directly from Spotify without having to carry the mobile with us. To do this, it is best to use a MultiSIM service.

At the measurement level, we find that it makes an electrocardiogram and blood pressure, in addition to the pulse and oxygenation in the blood. The battery that equips has 340 mAh, and it is possible to charge it with Qi wireless charging. The battery has a duration of up to two days, although it may be less depending on the sporting activity we do. If we deactivate the always active screen or other functions, the battery life will be longer.

Its price is 249 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4

If we want the latest model instead, though no LTE connectivity, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on sale. This watch has the same features as the previous model, including military resistance, water resistance to 50 meters, electrocardiogram, pulse, oxygenation, etc. However, it adds other improvements that make it work even better.

Starting with the screen, the size is maintained, but we have a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels, in addition to making use of a Gorilla Glass DX + screen. The processor is also more powerful, with a 5nm Exynos W920 accompanied by 16 GB of internal memory and 1.5 GB of RAM. In addition, there are changes in the operating system, where we have Android Wear instead of Tizen OS. The battery is 361 mAh in this model with a dial. 44 mm.

Its price is 249 euros. In the case of wanting the model with LTE connectivityThis is also discounted, costing 299 euros, its historical minimum price.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.