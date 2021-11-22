It is a reality, the podcast industry is living a golden moment. The data supports it: podcast consumption in Spain has grown by 25%. In addition, during the pandemic in Spain the record of increase of some thematic categories rose up to 469%.

This format dedicated to entertainment, the “little son of radio”, is consumed on platforms such as Spotify or on sites like Podiumpodcast or Radio Primavera Sound. In addition, several titles bet on video and publish their podcasts on YouTube. According to Spotify, 51% of Spaniards already listen to Podcasts and 33% are loyal to the format. So little else we can add.

Such is the success of these formats that two titles have just received an Ondas 2021 Award, Stretching the Gum and Deformed Weekly Ideal Total. Both have won the award for best podcast or digital broadcast program. We take advantage of the event to talk about various podcasts created and developed by illustrators, journalists or writers.

Podcast that have received the Ondas Award

Stretching the gum

Brand new winners of the Ondas 2021 Award for best podcast or digital broadcast program, Carolina Iglesias (comedian and communicator) and Victoria Martín (scriptwriter and comedian) are the names behind this humor podcast that is among the most listened to on Spotify. Stretching the gum has a weekly guest with whom they discuss sisterhood, equality or the situation of the entertainment world (that’s how varied it is), an acid social critique which has thousands of viewers (121,000, to be exact) also its YouTube channel.

Deformed Weekly Ideal Total

It is surely a podcast that most of you know: Total Ideal Weekly Deformed. Lucia Lijtmaer (writer and journalist) and Isabel Calder´on (screenwriter and comedian) host this Radio Primavera Sound podcast that is one of the most listened to in our country. Lucia and Isabel dedicate each episode to a concept that they develop from their point of view, such as “beauty” or “hate”. They always recommend movies, books, and other cultural artifacts that don’t usually disappoint. You can also see them on the radio’s YouTube channel.

Other reference podcasts

In addition to these two podcasts, we currently find other titles also created and developed by women that deserve our attention and that touch on topics as disparate as mystery or history.

Inés Hernand and Nerea Pérez de las Heras star in one of the latest podcasts that has landed on the market, We will do better. The Cyberlocutory, presented by Andrea Gumes and Anna Pacheco addresses topics such as obsessions, phobias or the series of the moment.

Reinas del grito is a title directed and conducted by Desirée de Fez that comes from the eponymous book published by Blackie Books. A work that is defined as “a journey through feminine fears”. Those who adore the true crime They have a weekly date with Sara Bermejo and Anna Ariño in If you love me, die. Our partner María Yuste recommends us Digital spell, illustrators Nuria Just, Nora Sanchez and Jessica Alouane defend “the podcast that mixes mystery and salsa in equal measure”. Yuste also advises us Felipe’s daughters.

As a final touch, a suggestion from Anabel Palomares. Toni Acosta and Silvia Abril sign The Group, a program by the El Terrat production company.

Cover photo | Stretching the gum