Tranquility and euphoria are two states that music can lead us to when we are ready to listen to our favorite artists, and as that feeling is one of the favorites of many people, we can not resist giving as a gift this christmas the opportunity to listen to the best quality of music with these turntables that not only perfectly fulfill their function, but also become true decorative objects in any space.

Designs that perfectly emulate the sound objects that boomed in the fifties and sixties, now become cult items that every music lover will surely love to receive this Christmas.

PRIXTON Briefcase Portable Record Player





Because modernity is at the service of the classic, this PRIXTON turntable is perfect for both listening to vinyl as to play music from mobile devices, and it is that it not only incorporates a bluetooth connection, but also digitizes the songs that you have only physically.

You find it reduced from 59.95 to 43.96 euros.

PRIXTON VC400 – Vintage Vinyl Turntable, Vinyl Player and Music Player Via Bluetooth and USB, 2 Built-in Speakers, Suitcase Design, Blue Color

Turntable with transparent cover from Udreamer





With a transparent casing that gives it an air of modernity, but with a wooden body that gives it a vintage air, this Udreamer turntable is the perfect balance of two worldsas its integrated speakers offer unmatched sound quality, while you enjoy your favorite artists in a physical format.

You find it reduced from 69.99 to 59.49 euros.

Bluetooth Vinyl Record Player with internal Speakers and USB Belts powered by a Retro-3 speed gramophone for Entertainment and Family decor. Read: Stradivarius is inspired by them to launch epic looks

VOKSUN turntable





This is one of those objects that you will enjoy greatly due to the functionality and aesthetics it offers: since its brown briefcase look is ideal to take us back to the fifties. As for its specifications, you can play three different sizes of vinyl, connect external speakers and also play via Bluetooth.

You find it reduced from 72.86 to 61.93 euros.

Vinyl Record Player, NKW Bluetooth Turntable and Digital Encoder with 3 Built-in 33/45/78 RPM Speeds 2 Stereo Aux-In RCA Speakers -Brown

Victrola 6-in-1 turntable





For a complete retro experience, we have this turntable from Victrola that not only plays your vinyl, but also your CDs and cassettes. It also incorporates a radio receiver and has a headphone jack. Regarding its design, it goes without saying that it is a true gem.

You find it available for 213.50 euros.

Victrola Empire, 6-In-1 Bluetooth Turntable, Brown

Lauson XVI11 turntable





Looking like a radio from the sixties, this Lauson turntable has a Bluetooth connection, Also adds CD / MP3, cassette, radio and USB function to listen to your favorite music from any device. With its front panel, you will be able to access all the types of reproduction it offers, so that the music does not stop for a second.

You find it available for 199 euros.

Lauson XVI11 CD / MP3 turntable with Bluetooth and USB

Images | Unsplash | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.