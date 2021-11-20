These tricks that will help you keep your Xiaomi like the first day - Xiaomi News

Our smartphone has become an essential tool for our day to day. It is because of that taking care of our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is essential if we want it to last us and that it is always in the best conditions.

In view of this, below we have compiled five essential tricks that undoubtedly they will help you keep your Xiaomi like the first day, not only at the software level, but also aesthetically and functionally.

1. Clean speaker and prevent dirt from accumulating

Over time, the speaker of your Xiaomi tends to accumulate dust and dirt inside. This obstruction It can lead to the sound not being able to go out to the outside normally, reducing the volume and in some cases damaging the speaker itself. However, its solution is quick, and there are also different ways to clean the speaker of your Xiaomi.

The fastest and easiest way, especially if we repeat the process frequently (1 time every two weeks) is among the MIUI settings. Thanks to the functionality “Clean speaker”, Which uses high-frequency sounds, we will achieve expel dirt particles lodged in the speaker.

To access this option we will only have to go into Settings> Additional settings> Clean speaker. Unfortunately this option is not available on all Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO, although you can always use online tools such as Fixmyspeakers.

2. Use a quality cover

A good cover is always an excellent option to take care of a mobile. Nevertheless, it is not enough to choose any brand or model. If you want better protection, you need to buy a cover from the best brands.

Of course, Xiaomi has official cases; Nevertheless, these are only available in China. Faced with this situation, there are other brands of covers capable of providing the best security to your Xiaomi mobile. These are:

Nillkin: In Nillkin’s catalog of covers you will find covers of all kinds, ranging from flexible , rigid , and even some models that offer protection for camera lens .

In Nillkin’s catalog of covers you will find covers of all kinds, ranging , , and even some models that offer . Spigen: If what you are looking for is an elegant case for your Xiaomi, Spigen has for you the best collection of protective covers on the market . In fact, it is considered one of the brands that offers the greatest security.

If what you are looking for is an elegant case for your Xiaomi, Spigen has for you . In fact, it is considered one of the brands that offers the greatest security. XUNDD: XUNDD covers are characterized by having reinforced corners able to protect your device from practically almost any accidental fall. For that reason, do not miss the opportunity to acquire a product from this brand that has managed to establish itself as an excellent option.

Other renowned brands are RINGKE; known for its radical designs to protect the mobile from falls, MOFI; famous for its stunning finishes and high-quality materials, and COFFEE; an ideal option for those users who want thin cases that do not add bulk to the device.

3. Use original chargers and to be able to avoid fast charging

Charging too often and Abusing fast charging can seriously damage the battery status of a terminal. If you add to that using a non-original charger, the result can be catastrophic.

Taking advantage of the maximum charge of a mobile can be useful when you have little time to charge the device. However, abusing this function leads to serious problems. For that reason, if you are looking to extend the battery life of your terminal, try to use fast charging only for specific occasions.

In the same way, to avoid that the charger uses the maximum power of the mobile, you have the option of buy a lower power original Xiaomi charger. For example, if you have a Xiaomi 11 whose maximum power is 55W, then use a 27W Xiaomi charger.

4. Check the temperature frequently

Knowing the temperature of your Xiaomi is essential if we want prevent your electronic components and especially your battery from degrading more quickly. Fortunately MIUI allows us to view the internal temperature easily.

To find out, for example, the temperature of the battery, just go to Settings> Battery and performance> Battery. From this section we can view, in real time, the internal temperature of the battery. As a reference we will take these values:

Between 25ºC and 39ºC normal values

40ºC or more, value too high

Considering this reference, it will always be appropriate that the battery does not exceed 39ºC. This can happen when we use our Xiaomi while charging it or during use while at the beach or pool.

5. Download applications from the official store

Given the immense amount of personal data that smartphones store, its security should not be neglected under any circumstances. We have many tips to increase the security of your Xiaomi; However, on this occasion we want to mention a relevant recommendation: download your applications from the official store.

Many users choose to download a desired app from a third-party website using an APK. However, if it is a portal with little or no trust, there is a strong possibility that your data is vulnerable to cyber attacks.

To avoid the presence of malware on your mobile, remember always download from the official Android store, Google Play Store. In addition, another way to prevent some software or website from downloading unwanted applications without your permission, you can deactivate the option “Install apps from unknown sources”.

To do this, simply access Settings> Privacy protection> Special permissions> Install unknown apps. Next, select an app on your device and uncheck the “Trust this source”If activated.