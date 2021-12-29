Not all workers have job stability or some type of extra income, not even an appropriate bonus to end the year, since many depend on the tips consumers give them. This is the reason why hundreds of people have decided to help a little more, especially because the global health and economic crisis has not yet given up.

At least in the United States, it is natural to see Latinos work in a myriad of jobs that are paid in cash, especially those destined for the service, so aspiring to a tip in addition to a base salary can help improve their lifestyle and your family expenses for Christmas and New Years celebrations.

According to the portal CreditCards.com, society has generated a type of unitary consciousness in which, With an extra monetary bonus, they will seek to thank the good performance of the workers within their reach.

According to the survey in which Americans were asked which trades they plan to tip better at the end of the year, it was domestic workers who topped the list.

47 percent of adults plan to give an average bonus of $ 50 (just over a thousand Mexican pesos) to women who help them clean and care for their homes.

In contrast, garbage collectors are the least likely to receive a tip and those who do, according to figures from those surveyed, will see an extra amount of $ 20 (400 pesos).

Likewise, employees who regularly receive or live mostly on tips, such as restaurant waiters or local hairdressers, will have better incomes, as 45 percent of Americans count them among their projected expenses for future purchases.

Based on these results, experts from the Emily Post Institute also made their own estimates of the amount of tips workers in the following trades could expect:

Babysitters

Known as “nannies” and “nannies”, women dedicated to childcare are considered essential in the lives of thousands of families in the United States, so by the end of the year, those who hire this service could increase their pay in one night or up to a week’s salary.

Instead, those who work in an established daycare could receive between $ 25 and $ 70 more.

Domestic workers

Those cleaning assistants who are dedicated to maintaining a home with a fresh and orderly environment, will receive bonuses of up to one month’s salary, depending mainly on the time they have been working with a family and the level of trust they have earned in the nucleus of their employers.

Hairdressers and barbers

The end of the year almost always represents work for those who dedicate themselves to the care of personal image, as many seek to start over with a change in their appearance. Therefore, hairdressers with loyal clients could start receiving a bonus equal to what they charge for their work at each visit.

Pet sitters

For some, pets are another member of the family, and quite an important one, so they also highly value the people who take them out for walks or take care of them, and plan to give them up to a week of gratification for their good work.

Condominium staff

A doorman, for example, could receive between $ 15 and $ 80, depending on the type of building and the area in which it is located. The same is expected to happen with the mayors, to whom they will deliver between $ 20 and $ 80 more.

Trash collectors

One of the reasons these workers don’t get big tips is because in some states it’s prohibited, but in areas where bonuses are allowed, they could receive between $ 10 and $ 30 per pickup.

