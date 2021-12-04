That life sometimes exceeds fiction is something that by now we have all realized: that if a global pandemic, that if a possible blackout … So if you tell any mother in the world that a toy designed for cats will help your baby not cry you will be surprised, yes, but not so much.

But yes, there are people who have converted some toys that move -whose design is intended for cats to play and be entertained with them- in their ultimate weapon to end the crying of your babies. Yes, yes, as you read it. Why it works we don’t know – at least not scientifically – but as long as it safely entertains our children and helps calm their cries, we are delighted.





It is about these toys in the shape of a fish that they move as if they were flipping when they play them in the gut (after a while it stops automatically). Another of its strengths is that They are made of cotton with a very soft exterior, according to the brand, which will help our baby feel more comfortable with it.

Can be washed by hand or machine (always removing the battery from inside first), something essential in case food or the like falls on it. To charge it, we only need to plug the UBS cable into a charging port and in about 60-70 minutes it will be ready.

Although it is available in several different fish species with their corresponding patterns (from trout to carp), this reminds us so much of Nemo that we love it. 13.99 euros 11.99 euros.

