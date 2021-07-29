The renowned displays with AMOLED technology are characterized by their low energy consumption, turning off the black pixels to provide better battery performance. It is for this reason that using the dark mode in conjunction with an AMOLED screen will allow you to enjoy a longer charging duration for your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO device.

Also, if you use a dark theme with minimalist finishes, you will get your AMOLED screen consume less energy. A few months ago we talked to you about a practical topic to reduce consumption and save battery. Now this time, we decided to create a list of the best themes to improve consumption and save your Xiaomi battery.

It should be noted that to download and install some of these themes a change of region is necessary. The process is extremely simple, and we will explain it at the end of the list. Once the theme of your preference is applied, you can return to your original region without complications.

We open the list with the topic Loner / Lunar, a theme minimalist, with a dark background, e simple icons. It is an issue ideal to save the battery of your Xiaomi devices with AMOLED screen. In addition to the elegance that this theme carries, it also hides other virtues.

For example, Loner / Lunar offers multiple lock screen customization options. You can choose which shortcuts or widgets to show while the screen is locked, so it is easily adapted to your preferences. If it catches your attention, you can download it to your Xiaomi mobile with MIUI 12.

The next item on the list is an old acquaintance. Is about Soft night, a practical theme to save your mobile battery due to its minimalist features and black background. Among its main changes, you will notice how application icons are reduced in size, while the Control center effects and animations are disabled.

Another important change is in the lock screen. The same takes a much darker tonality, and it also gives you access to different widgets so that you can enter directly into some applications. If you are interested, download it now on a device running MIUI 12.

3. Black Shark 5 | Download

The penultimate topic is called Black shark 5, and it is an ideal theme for all Xiaomi and Redmi devices. If you have an AMOLED screen, you will save the consumption of your battery. The best thing is that it is not a simple black background. The topic features a futuristic design, with minimalist app icons finished in green.

The control center stands out for the green lights it gives off, while the lock screen is displayed horizontally. It will certainly make you feel inside the Matrix. If you want to live the experience, you can download it on your Xiaomi or Redmi device with MIUI 12.

We finish the list with a dark theme known as Today Black. Although its appearance is minimalist, app icons are reduced in size for better optimization and better battery performance. Ideal if you have a device with an AMOLED screen. The theme also offers different lock screens.

One cool feature about Today Black is that its control center widgets, apps, and buttons display a slight relief that provides an effect of depth. If you like it, download it now. It is compatible with devices running MIUI 12.

Change the region of your Xiaomi to download these themes

You are probably not familiar with region change. However, keep in mind that it is a reversible process, without risks and quite easy to perform. All you have to do is log into Settings> Additional settings> Region. Then change your region of origin to India. Once you have downloaded and installed the theme, you can go back to the region section and choose your original region once again.