Among the greatest attractions of MIUI we find the possibility of customizing its entire interface. This is achieved thanks to the Themes application, through which we can also change the design of the icons.

In order that you can give a personal touch to your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO, below we have compiled four totally essential themes with which to change the MIUI icons for more striking and original ones. Of course, remember that in order to install any of these themes you will need to change the region of your Xiaomi.

Four themes to change the design of your Xiaomi icons

The first one is about SR VIP, a theme of dark tones that integrates a pack of icons with neon effect that will undoubtedly attract attention wherever you go. This you can download from this link and integrate separately from the Themes app.

Another topic that is also worth it if what you are looking for is to give a different touch to the icons of your Xiaomi is Classic Mod Pro. In this case it is a minimal design theme what can you download from this link.

These two are added Jiyan Art, a very original theme that integrates a set of really fun icons. In addition, it integrates a custom lock screen and a matching Control Center. To download it just search «Jiyan Art»In the Themes app.

Finally, another theme that tends to be quite popular for its icon pack is Hunter x hunter. These are somewhat more discreet than the previous ones, but they will give a more serious and elegant air to your Xiaomi. To download it you can access directly from this link.