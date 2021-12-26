In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

When you need a computer just to work, it is normal to think of a laptop. As usual, a laptop is much cheaper than a desktop computer and it can offer great performance to work with. But that does not mean that, sometimes, it goes on budget.

Therefore, there is another option that has been gaining strength over the years: tablets. And is that many tablets are more than capable of working for hours as if you were using a laptop; all you need is a keyboard and mouse, and voila!

If you just need one device to read and edit documents, make video calls, surf the web, and do a bit of multitasking, you will find many capable tablets on the market to perform to the maximum for those office automation tasks and at a cheaper price than a laptop.

And precisely because the market is increasingly full of higher-performance tablets, here is a list with 6 tablets to work that will make you forget your laptop once and for all.

The cheapest: Huawei MatePad 10.4 New Edition

We started with a well-known brand in this of tablets: Huawei. The great Chinese manufacturer stands out for offering high-quality devices at very affordable prices, such as its tablet MatePad 10.4 New Edition for 219 euros on its official page.

There are many reasons why this tablet is worth buying, especially if you are looking for a device to work with. Its name is due to 10.4 inches of its FullHD screen which, in addition, integrates quad stereo speakers, four microphones and FollowCam for your video calls.

Works with a Kirin 810 processor high performance, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage internal. As for its battery, you can perform throughout a day without problem with its 12 hours of autonomy.

The only downside is that, although it has Android pre-installed as standard, does not have Google applications, like Gmail, but the good thing is that you can keep them on your mobile and work with fewer distractions.

You can also buy it on Amazon, although it costs here 225 euros.

The best quality / price ratio: Teclast M40



This tablet with a 10.1 “screen has 4G and enough power for day to day, both to watch video and to run any other Android application without problems.

If you are a Computer Hoy fan, the Teclast M40 is familiar to you. It is a very capable tablet that we have spoken to you very often and that, of course, is great to work with. It costs you less than 209 euros on Amazon.

It is a tablet of 10.1 inch FullHD IPS and with pre-installed Android 10 system. Guarantees excellent performance thanks to its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, so your ability to save files and documents will not be a problem.

Su 6,000 mAh battery gives you 7 hours of intensive use and video playback, so imagine how much it can increase its autonomy if you only dedicate yourself to office tasks. In addition, you will always be connected thanks to its Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Best for handwriting: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite



This 10.1 “screen tablet from Samsung is perfect for studying and working, a worthy rival to the iPad, and comes with the free S-Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is designed so that you can write on it and write down everything you want on a device that stores your documents in the cloud and then you can erase them without problem and without wasting paper. And all for 319 euros on Amazon.

This Samsung tablet Sold as a set of writing tools complemented by the included S-Pen, a device with which you can write and modify documents on your tablet with a precision that will seem like you are writing on paper.

You can annotate first and change color later, save your notes and sort them with search tags, and even write directly to PDF. All in a tablet 10.4 inch 2,000 x 1,200 pixel resolution, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage expandable up to 512GB.

For video calls, you have a 8MP rear camera and one 5MP front camera with Dolby Atmos speakers. Regarding its autonomy, its 7,040 mAh battery guarantees 12 hours of screen on.

The most hybrid: Huawei MatePad Pro

This high-end tablet from Huawei has a Kirin 990 processor and power to spare, and it also has 5G connectivity.

Returning with Huawei, we rescue the improved version of its MatePad 10.4: the MatePad Pro tablet, a tablet designed for creativity and collaboration and that it costs you 499 euros in the official Huawei store.

This tablet incorporates a improved Kirin 990 processor which is complemented with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable. All this gives you the best performance and the best resolution on your screen of 10.8 inch.

It is clearly designed for collaboration, as can get all your connected devices working in one, projecting the screen of your phone on your tablet to make calls, send messages and drag, drop and edit files between both devices.

What’s more, has a PC mode that you can activate with a single touch. This PC mode will provide you with a flexible desktop full of applications so you can organize it according to your working conditions.

The most versatile: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7



This is one of the most powerful tablets on the market, with Snapdragon 865 as a processor and 6GB of RAM, as well as a large screen to watch video and work.

For 599 euros you have a tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, a more than competitive price to get one of the most versatile Samsung tablets.

With 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of storage expandable, this Samsung tablet offers you a complete computing experience thanks to its Snapdragon 865+ processor, with which you can also enjoy your free time.

Too includes S-Pen to write and edit documents on your 11 inch screen. As for its battery, you can spend hours working without thinking about the charger with its 8,000 mAh of great autonomy.

The one that needs no introduction: Apple iPad Air

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

The iPad Air needs no introduction, just like the rest of Apple tablets. The apple boasts of having the most powerful tablets on the market and they have nothing to envy most laptops, even desktop computers. This iPad Air it costs you 649 euros on Amazon.

It is a fourth generation tablet with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology to protect your eyes and show you the widest range of colors, lights and shadows. You can use it safely thanks to its Touch ID systemYou can even use it to pay with Apple Pay.

For video calls you have a 12MP rear camera and one 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, with stereo sound and compatible with sixth generation WiFi networks. With his A14 Bionic chip you can enjoy the maximum performance in 4K, accompanied by its 64GB.

Use your Apple Pencil to draw strokes and write on its pressure and tilt sensitive screen, so you can use your tablet as a multimedia device, laptop and notebook. As for your battery, don’t worry: you have up to 10 hours of uninterrupted use insured.