Want speed up your computer? Have you run out of space in your SSD main and do you need another? Well, it is an ideal time to do it, since in Amazon we find SSD from brands like WD, Samsung or Crucial at historical minimum prices, ideal to install on any computer that we have at home, be it desktop or laptop.
WD_BLACK SN750 SE 1 TB
One of the best-selling high-end PCIe SSDs on the market. This version of the SN750 SE changes the controller to limit it thanks to the PCIe 4.0 interface, and thus be able to reach up to 3,600 MB / s of read speed. In addition, we find it cheaper than the previous model, with a price of only 95.99 for the 1TB version. Select that Amazon send it, although it says that it takes more than a week to send it.
We also have the 500 GB version if you are not going to fill it with many games, with a price of 60.99 euros.
1TB WD_BLACK SN850
One of the fastest SSDs on the market at an all-time low price. It has a speed of 7,000 MB / s reading and 5,300 MB / s writing, ideal for use on PS5. Its price is 142.49 euros.
Crucial P5 Plus CT1000P5PSSD8
The cheapest PCIe 4.0 SSD in the collection to achieve performance worthy of this new standard. It has a speed of up to 6,600 MB / s read and 5,000 MB / s write, with 1 TB of capacity. Its price is 142.49 euros.
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB
If we are looking for another cheap 1TB SSD, this one from Samsung can meet what you are looking for. It has a speed of up to 3,500 MB / s read and 3,300 MB / s write. Its price is 107.99 euros.
Samsung SSD 980 PRO
If we want the maximum performance that commercial SSDs currently offer, we have this one from Samsung with 1 TB of capacity, a PCIe 4.0 interface and a reading speed of up to 7,000 MB / s, for 6,500 MB / s of writing. Its price is 148.99 euros.
WD Blue SN550 SSD NVMe
Cheapest SSD in the corpus. It has a capacity of 500 GB, NVMe interface, and a speed of 2,400 MB / s read and a speed of 1,950 MB / s write. Its price is 43.99 euros for the 500 GB version, while the 1 TB version is also found at a minimum price of 80.99 euros.
Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1
If your computer only supports SATA format, or you have all the NVMe slots full, a 2.5-inch SSD can be your salvation. Today we find two of Crucial at a minimum price. The first is this Crucial MX500 1TB, with a read speed of up to 560MB / s and 510MB / s write. Its price is 87.99 euros.
Crucial BX500 480GB
With half the capacity, and almost half the price, we find this Crucial SSD with 480 GB of capacity. It has a speed of 540 MB / s reading and 500 MB / s writing. Its price is 46 euros.
