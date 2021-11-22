One of the fastest SSDs on the market at an all-time low price. It has a speed of 7,000 MB / s reading and 5,300 MB / s writing, ideal for use on PS5. Its price is 142.49 euros.

We also have the 500 GB version if you are not going to fill it with many games, with a price of 60.99 euros.

One of the best-selling high-end PCIe SSDs on the market. This version of the SN750 SE changes the controller to limit it thanks to the PCIe 4.0 interface, and thus be able to reach up to 3,600 MB / s of read speed. In addition, we find it cheaper than the previous model, with a price of only 95.99 for the 1TB version. Select that Amazon send it, although it says that it takes more than a week to send it.

Crucial P5 Plus CT1000P5PSSD8

The cheapest PCIe 4.0 SSD in the collection to achieve performance worthy of this new standard. It has a speed of up to 6,600 MB / s read and 5,000 MB / s write, with 1 TB of capacity. Its price is 142.49 euros.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB

If we are looking for another cheap 1TB SSD, this one from Samsung can meet what you are looking for. It has a speed of up to 3,500 MB / s read and 3,300 MB / s write. Its price is 107.99 euros.

Samsung SSD 980 PRO

If we want the maximum performance that commercial SSDs currently offer, we have this one from Samsung with 1 TB of capacity, a PCIe 4.0 interface and a reading speed of up to 7,000 MB / s, for 6,500 MB / s of writing. Its price is 148.99 euros.

WD Blue SN550 SSD NVMe

Cheapest SSD in the corpus. It has a capacity of 500 GB, NVMe interface, and a speed of 2,400 MB / s read and a speed of 1,950 MB / s write. Its price is 43.99 euros for the 500 GB version, while the 1 TB version is also found at a minimum price of 80.99 euros.

Crucial MX500 1TB CT1000MX500SSD1

If your computer only supports SATA format, or you have all the NVMe slots full, a 2.5-inch SSD can be your salvation. Today we find two of Crucial at a minimum price. The first is this Crucial MX500 1TB, with a read speed of up to 560MB / s and 510MB / s write. Its price is 87.99 euros.

Crucial BX500 480GB

With half the capacity, and almost half the price, we find this Crucial SSD with 480 GB of capacity. It has a speed of 540 MB / s reading and 500 MB / s writing. Its price is 46 euros.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.