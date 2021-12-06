Because we cannot deny that the celebration season is getting closer than we think, we have to have everything ready to receive Christmas and the arrival of 2022, a time of celebrations where we celebrate being together and that requires the best elements. to enjoy a great night, therefore, to toast as it should, we will add to our wish list some of these sparkling wines that we find in discount at El Corte Inglés.

White wines, rosés, and even champagnes are part of a list of essential drinks with which to celebrate becomes more enjoyable, and there is no better occasion to toast than that in which the family is completely reunited.

Sparkling White Wine Cuvée Extra Brut Esplendor by Vardon Kennett





With citrus notes that prevail among its aromas, this sparkling white wine Cuvée Extra Brut Esplendor from Vardon Kennett leaves a fresh, happy taste and a long finish on the palate after tasting dishes such as sushi or seafood.

You find it reduced from 35.90 to 29.95 euros.

Champagne Brut Thienot





With a powerful aroma where the acidic notes of apple, pear and citrus prevail, make this Champagne Brut Thienot a perfect accompaniment to almost all your dinnersHowever, you will undoubtedly enjoy it more with pork dishes or blue fish.

You find it reduced from 39.90 to 35.90 euros.

Cava Juve & Camps Blanc de Noirs Case





The presentation in golden color with red nuances of the content of the bottle make it a truly elegant bet, and it is that on the palate is imposed in the aromatic expression of notes of cherry and white fruits on a citrus background, honeyed and with hints of toast, leaving a light flavor that becomes the perfect companion for vegetarian dishes and salads.

You find it reduced from 26.50 to 24 euros.

Cava Juve & Camps Blanc de Noirs Reserva Case

Cava Tantum Ergo Vintage brut nature





Ripe fruit, nuts and a background of vanilla and butter are part of the complements that make this Tantum Ergo Vintage wine one of the most elegant on the list, and its creamy flavor and balanced acidity make it a perfect companion of meats, roasts and poultry dishes.

You find it reduced from 45 to 41.40 euros.

Cava Tantum Ergo Vintage brut nature

Champagne Taittinger Brut





With aromas of fruit, brioche and white flowers, the Taittinger Brut Champagne is a lively and harmonious delight thanks to the hints of fresh fruit and honey flavor, which will close a perfect evening after a dinner with clams and oysters, ceviches, lobster or a quiche with mushrooms.

You find it reduced from 41.80 to 39.95 euros.

Champagne Taittinger Brut Reserva

