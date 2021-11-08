In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Solar panels are the ultimate products for generating your own power, but if you just want to try, these portable panels are efficient and cheap.

The technology behind all solar panels has evolved for decades. With each generation we obtain more efficient panels. There are many types of solar panels, such as installed for self-consumption, but laptops are the most popular.

These panels are large, but easy to transport. They are often used a lot when camping or traveling, but they can also be installed in your home if you have direct sunlight. In addition, they are products perfect for saving energy because it will recharge a battery that you can use for days.



If you are looking for solar panels that you can connect to a battery or a product directly, to save energy or to use them when you do not have electricity in your house, you have quite inexpensive options.

Please note that these are panels, not batteries, they are products that are sold separately. All have cables prepared to connect to a battery and in many cases adapters to connect products to a USB port.

If you are worried about the big blackout or become as independent as possible from the electricity grid, these solar panels will give you an idea of ​​how to start.

120W AllPowers Solar Panel

AllPowers AP-SP-029 at Amazon

This 4-part solar panel from AllPowers It has a power of 120W and is designed especially for camping or motorhomes to achieve energy independence.

The model is AllPowers AP-SP-029 and has 120W solar cells with an efficiency of up to 21%. You can also take it on a trip or store it anywhere being foldable.

It is prepared to connect another solar panel that both power a battery or other products. It has 2 integrated USB ports or an MC4 connection capable of taking 20A.

Is it availabe on Amazon for 209.99 euros.

XINPUGUANG 100W semi-flexible solar panel

XINPUGUANG Solar Panel on Amazon

A solar panel that can be perfect for situations where you need some flexibility are these two semi-flexible solar panels from XINPUGUANG.

This kit has two panels of 100W each, so together you get 200W of power.

They have an efficiency of 19.8% and good performance even in low direct sunlight. In addition, it can be installed on practically any surface, it is resistant to water and ultraviolet rays.

It comes with a set of alligator clips, a controller with two USB connections, and other cable adapters for connecting to products.

100W Dokio foldable solar panel

Dokio solar panel on Amazon

A more compact solar panel that can be installed practically anywhere, even taking it on a trip, is this model from the brand Dokio.

It has high efficiency cells, a power of 100W which makes it perfect for use in caravans and travel, but can also be installed on windows.

It can charge 12V batteries and has an LCD screen that shows panel information. They also come with cables to connect to a battery or other products.

Can be found on Amazon for 126 euros with free shipping.

160W Dokio Solar Panel

Dokio FSP160M on Amazon

If you are looking for a solar panel to install anywhere, from in the field, on a trip or on a terrace, this Dokio double panel is a good option and has a power of 160 W.

It weighs 12.5 kg, but is installed in a rigid and collapsible aluminum system so that it can withstand any trip.

It has a maximum voltage of 18 V, controller with LCD screen and two UBS ports and battery connection.

Amazon has it available from 185 euros.