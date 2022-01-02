To detect wound complications as soon as they happen, a team of researchers led by John Ho of NUS Electrical and Computer Engineering, as well as the NUS Institute for Health Innovation & Technology, has invented a smart, battery-free suture that detects and transmits information wirelessly from deep surgical sites.

Tracking surgical wounds after an operation is an important step in preventing infection, wound separation, and other complications.





Smart sutures

These smart sutures incorporate a small electronic sensor that can monitor wound integrity, gastric leakage, and tissue micromotions, while providing healing results equivalent to medical grade sutures.

The NUS team’s invention has three key components: a medical-grade silk suture that is coated with a conductive polymer that allows it to respond to wireless signals; an electronic sensor without battery; and a wireless reader used to operate the suture from outside the body.

An advantage of these smart sutures is that their use involves minimal modification of the standard surgical procedure. During wound stitching, the insulating section of the suture is passed through the electronic module and secured by applying medical silicone to the electrical contacts.

The full surgical stitch later works as a radio frequency identification tag (RFID) and can be read by an external reader, which sends a signal to the smart suture and detects the reflected signal. A change in the frequency of the reflected signal indicates a possible surgical complication at the wound site.

Smart sutures can be read up to a depth of 50mm, depending on the length of the stitches involved, and the depth could be further extended by increasing the conductivity of the suture or the sensitivity of the wireless reader.

Moving forward, the team is looking to develop a portable wireless reader to replace the setup currently used to wirelessly read smart sutures, allowing for complication surveillance even outside of clinical settings. This could allow patients to be discharged earlier from the hospital after surgery..