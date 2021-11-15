Lidl’s huge catalog never ceases to amaze us. Now, we discover a selection of Scandinavian and minimalist style furniture that stands out for its beautiful design and low price. Options designed to hang the “sold out” sign in brief and that can be a breath of fresh air in the decoration of our home without leaving us the salary in the attempt.

Large chest of drawers





This tricolor chest of drawers is large in size, has three drawers and wooden legs. The exact measurements are: 80 x 35 x 85 cm. In addition, we read that it is scratch resistant and easy to clean thanks to the melamine resin coating. 64.99 euros.





Large chest of drawers with 3 drawers and wooden legs 80 x 35 x 85 cm





If you are looking to renew the living room you can do it with this tricolor TV base unit with drawers in Scandinavian style. It is 117 cm long and has two open compartments with a cable outlet on the back. 59.99 euros.

Low cabinet for TV with drawers





In the auxiliary furniture catalog we discover this bench with storage Scandinavian style with padded seat cover with structured fabric. A perfect ally to place in the hall or in the dressing room. 59.99 euros.

Scandinavian style storage bench with padded seat cover with structured fabric.





In the same category we hunt this shoe rack with three drawers with soft-opening folding compartments. In it we can store up to nine pairs of shoes. In addition, it has a design minimal that matches any color. 39.99 euros.

Shoe rack with 3 drawers with soft-opening folding compartments for up to 9 pairs of shoes.





We jump into bathroom furniture with this low cabinet with two doors, metal handles and a special cut for the drain that fits most conventional sinks. Made of wood and white lacquered, this piece of furniture can look good in most decorative styles. 35.99 euros , 28.99 euros.

Vanity unit with two doors, metal handles and special cutout for the drain





Creating a despicable ten at home is possible with this matte white metal desk with metal frame and scratch-resistant board. Great to combine with a gray or beige chair. 84.99 euros , 69.99 euros.

Matte white metal desk with sturdy metal frame and scratch-resistant tabletop.





Finally, a practical wood and pine sofa bed. A relatively simple design that we can place on the desk or in the auxiliary room. 149.99 euros , 119.99 euros.

Inter Link sofa bed Laura

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Lidl