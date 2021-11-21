Having little time is not at odds with eating well and at ease. Especially with these snack recipes that will make you, the little ones in the house or any guest you love fall in love and that only require 10 minutes of preparation. We no longer have excuses, we can do even if we get home super hungry and we don’t want to wait too long to snack.





Avocado, banana and honey toast

this recipe is very simple. We only have to toast the slices of bread. Meanwhile we remove the meat from the avocado and mash it with a fork, mixing it with the lime juice. Spread it on toast, cover with banana slices and garnish with a drizzle of honey. If we want we can put a little chili in it to create a more exotic flavor.

Microwave Nutella Cookies

This recipe is made by simply mixing rolled oats with cocoa, sugars, various eggs, and Nutella. Once the dough is there, the cookies are shaped and put into the microwave for a couple of minutes so that it takes consistency.

Hawaii Toast

A dish taken from the German recipe book for those days when you come to the snack with a voracious hunger. It is a toast with ham, a slice of pineapple, cheese and a little paprika. All of it direct to the oven until the bread is toasted and the cheese is melted, about three minutes.





Biscuit flan

This proposal is used to make desserts or for those sweet snacks when the bug bites us. They are made directly on flan dishes, which we cover with butter and liquid caramel and then fill with all the well-mixed ingredients. After alone you have to put them in the microwave for five minutes and we keep them in the fridge so that they take shape.





Bircher muesli recipe

This dish is perfect as a breakfast or snack, but requires advance planning. Because the oats and the rest of the ingredients must remain in a closed jar in the refrigerator the night before, so that the cereal is hydrated. The next day you just have to serve and add the fresh red fruits.





Carrot cake for dummies

Although it may seem incredible, this delicious carrot cake is made in less than 10 minutes in the microwave. Just have to mix the ingredients in a bowl microwave safe, cover and heat until set following the instructions.





Strawberry cream cheese glasses

This mixture of spreadable cheese, sugar, yogurt and strawberry jam is simple, exquisite and is a treat at any time of the day. It is not necessary to complicate life, we can have it ready in five minutes.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Direct to the Palate.