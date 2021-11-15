Royal blood

Origin: United Kingdom.

Suggested tracks: Typhoons, Lights Out and Figure It Out

It has been a long time since the Mexican public – a regular at the CC – has requested the duo’s visit And while it might feel like a late visit, those from Brighton, England, come on one of their highest peaks, promising one of the best performances, at least on this side of the pond, all after reaping quite reasonable success at the release of his third record production: Typhoons, 2021

Disclosure

Origin: UK

Suggested tracks: Help Me Lose My Mind, Magnets, Douha and My High.

Bonus: We hope to see Slowthai with the British live the collaboration they have: My High.

Another duo, but this one made up of the brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, which are essentially a great mix of music genres, including house, garage, dubstep, and bass, along with timely vocal collaborations ranging from Al Green to Fatoumata Diawara and Hannah Reid. Those from Surrey are coming for the fourth time, but without a doubt it is the perfect spot and the show in Mexico where they will have the most audience, so it will most likely be an unimaginable party.

The Whitest Boy Alive

Origin: Norway / Germany

Suggested Tracks: Islands, Figures, 1517 and Gravity.

Erlend Øye, is the spiritual leader of two beloved bands in Mexico, Kings of Convenience and The Whitest Boy Alive., the latter are completed with the bassist Marcin Öz, the drummer Sebastian Maschat and the keyboardist Daniel Nentwig, the career of these boys began with an electronic sound wanting to be direct and stripped indie-rock, clearly inspired by the first sounds of the band Talking Heads and the musician Josef K., a move that went well for them. With a new single, ‘Serious’ and with the promise of perhaps listening to something new combined with the consolidated sounds they have, they are a clear bet to see on the CC stages.

Parquet Courts

Origin: United States

Suggested tracks: Stoned and Starving, Wide Awake and Dust

The band consisting of Andrew Savage, Austin Brown, Sean Yeaton and Max Savage Its main character is a sound that combines punk with sarcastic lyrics, sometimes serious, pronounced in a monotonous and threatening tone that combined with the festive atmosphere can be a bomb for the senses and add a little that emotion and effusiveness that we have been keeping since the Last time we stepped on turn 4 of the Hnos. Rodríguez Autodrome, Corona Capital 2021 venue.

A lot of offer with a lack of renown is the one that completes the 2021 line-up, but without a doubt there are many proposals from which to drink and sounds that could be very close to an eventual hit, my proposal is to see a little of everything and perhaps leave you a so much random, you never know which artist will be the new hit on tiktok and which one will be doing a duet with The Killers or The Weeknd, the important thing is to enjoy the return of a monster like CC and continue searching for new sounds.