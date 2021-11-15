Samsung has some of the best wireless headphones on the market, as we have seen in this magazine many times, the problem is that it seems that they are causing health problems.

In a very unexpected turn of events, the latest Samsung headphones may be harmful to your health.

As they narrate in Android Central, the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 would be causing ear infections to quite a few users all over the world.

These two wireless headphones from Samsung are two of the latest products that Samsung has put on sale and several million units have been sold around the world, so we are facing a difficult situation for the brand.

The causes of this health problem are not clear, despite the fact that experts point out that a change in the materials could be the culprit of these irritations. But the truth is that it is not occurring in all clients and determining the origin is not being easy.

Samsung in its recommendations and warnings says that using your headphones for a long time can cause discomfort, but it does not speak of infections or health problems, so we would be facing a warning of the most generic.

Despite not having recognized the error, the American media explains that the journalist received the money for the headphones after proving his infection. This demonstration required: medical reports, medical bills, helmet purchase receipt and serial number.

In Spain we have not heard of users with these problems, but you should be careful if you have these helmets so that at the slightest indication you know that it is best to stop using them and go to the doctor to check that it is nothing serious.