These programs allow you to download in 4K from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney +

Widevine is he DRM most used today by the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +. With it, only users subscribed to the platform receive the key to decrypt the content and be able to view it, thus avoiding piracy. Widevine has several levels of protection, where the L1 is the safest, followed by L2 and L3.
There are tools to bypass DRM
The hacking groups have tools that allow them to bypass all these protections, thanks to which they obtain the original content files, decrypt it, and share it on P2P networks. These tools usually include, for example, devices with vulnerable firmware, where it is possible to access the unencrypted content that is present in your RAM memory. In other cases, they are simple software tools that take advantage of vulnerabilities.
These tools have ended up being leaked on GitHub by a user named «Widevinedump«, Which has published a collection of tools that allows you to download 4K content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix, Google Play, HBO Max, Star, Paramount + and Apple TV +. These tools, with names «DISNEY-4K-SCRIPT “,” Netflix-4K-Script “,” WV-AMZN-4K-RIPPER “,” HBO-MAX-BLIM-TV-Paramount-4k-Downloader “and” APPLE-TV-4K-Downloader “ They are real, as they have been able to confirm in TorrentFreak.
The tools, yes, are old versions, so that anyone who uses them can end up expelled from the streaming platform, or even incur legal problems. In addition, there is also a Content Decryption Module (CDM) for the tablet Lenovo TB-X505X, with which the content can be decrypted using that device through a vulnerability. However, in the description it appears that the CDM it will stop working in two to three days as it will “burn out” and become patched or blocked.
Widevinedump: profile is still available
These types of tools are share privately on piracy forums and channels, and they are not usually made public in this way. However, this publication aims to “punish some Discord users who believe they are lords and owners of a channel.”
The Widevinedump profile is still available on GitHub, with all tools accessible. However, it is a matter of time before the profile is closed for encouraging piracy by allowing to bypass a DRM, as well as the tools to stop working quickly.
In the repository of the Amazon tool we can see a video of how the tool works by downloading a Yellowstone chapter in Full HD, and it occupies about 3 GB. After downloading it, proceed to decrypt it, and finally download the subtitle files. The whole process takes only 69 seconds.