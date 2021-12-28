These programs allow you to download in 4K from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney +

Widevine is he DRM most used today by the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney +. With it, only users subscribed to the platform receive the key to decrypt the content and be able to view it, thus avoiding piracy. Widevine has several levels of protection, where the L1 is the safest, followed by L2 and L3.

The hacking groups have tools that allow them to bypass all these protections, thanks to which they obtain the original content files, decrypt it, and share it on P2P networks. These tools usually include, for example, devices with vulnerable firmware, where it is possible to access the unencrypted content that is present in your RAM memory. In other cases, they are simple software tools that take advantage of vulnerabilities.

These tools have ended up being leaked on GitHub by a user named «Widevinedump«, Which has published a collection of tools that allows you to download 4K content from Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix, Google Play, HBO Max, Star, Paramount + and Apple TV +. These tools, with names «DISNEY-4K-SCRIPT “,” Netflix-4K-Script “,” WV-AMZN-4K-RIPPER “,” HBO-MAX-BLIM-TV-Paramount-4k-Downloader “and” APPLE-TV-4K-Downloader “ They are real, as they have been able to confirm in TorrentFreak.