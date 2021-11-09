In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The shortage of stock is affecting the world of technology, but especially these products in particular that you should buy as soon as possible.

Chip shortages caused by the pandemic, factory closures and a lack of workers have created chaos in the motor and technology sector. Buying a new car has significant delays and many consumer products also suffer from the same problem.

Now, with the arrival of Black Friday, It is expected that there are some products that will have stock problems or they go up in price. It is the perfect storm that is affecting the whole world.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

To the problems generated by the lack of chips you have to add another, many people are looking for the same products, so they sell out fast.

Unfortunately, the most popular products are the ones with the most stock problems. We are talking about mobiles, tablets and laptops. The latter especially with powerful and latest generation graphics processors.

Therefore, when we find a product at a good price, it is best to buy it and enjoy it, because in a short time all the stock can run out. These are some of them that you should get fast.

LITTLE F3 5G

This new POCO mobile has almost everything to sweep away, starting with 5G, but also because of the enormous power of its Snapdragon 870.

Mobile phones are one of the most demanded products during Black Friday, but also one of those that suffer from stock problems. East Little F3 5G It is one of the most popular mobiles in recent days and is still at a good price on Amazon.

Has a 6.67-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The main camera is 48 megapixels and the front camera is 20 megapixels.

The autonomy of more than one day is thanks to a capacity of 4520 mAh with 33W fast charge.

Get it before it’s over for 279.99 euros on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) at Amazon

The previous generation waterproof Amazon ebook reader is becoming one of the best-selling products thanks to its price.

This Kindle Paperwhite is a product to enjoy reading at any time, in addition to having a 6-inch high-resolution electronic ink screen, it is not affected by water, so you can use it at the pool or beach.

This model that was costing 160 euros now you can take it for 89.99 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M32



This mobile has a sAMOLED panel and 5,000 mAh battery, as well as fast charging and NFC, among other things.

In a few hours it has become Amazon’s best-selling mobile. Samsung Galaxy M32 it is triumphing for its price and features, a perfect combination.

Now it can be found on sale for only 229 euros, considering that it cost 100 euros more a few hours ago.

It has a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The processor is a MediaTek Helio G80, it has NFC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 at Amazon

This gaming laptop Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55 of 15.6 fleas has been found among the best sellers and is that the more than 190 euros that has been lowered make it worthy of being at the top.

Have a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Of course, it comes without an operating system but installing Windows from scratch is very simple.

Its price has dropped up to 809 euros.

MSI GP66 Leopard

MSI GP66 Leopard 10UE-484XES at Amazon

Another gaming laptop that begins to gain popularity in the first hours of the Black Friday sales on Amazon is this MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop. And there is a compelling reason, it has a 6 GB RTX 3060 graphics and its price is 1,329 euros.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen, plus a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1 SSD TV. But the highlight is the 6GB RTX 3060 graphics.

It has a fully customizable backlit keyboard and connections of all kinds: 3 traditional USB 3.1 ports, USB-C port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet connection and HDMI.