What is VAT and what is it for?

It is a tax that is levied on the products, services or goods that we consume. In this sense, the price of what we pay will always have a percentage increase.

As citizens we must pay an amount of taxes to the State to provide financial resources, in order to be used in public policies, and to serve to finance education, health, recreation and social services.

For the next year 2022, among the most representative products that will no longer have VAT are hygiene and menstrual management products, pet food, as well as inputs for agriculture.

What products will not have VAT for the year 2022?

Menstrual management products

The Menstruation Digna collective promoted an initiative so that all products that are used by women do not have taxes, something that was approved in the Upper House, with which it is intended that millions of women, adolescents and menstruating people, can have access to products to manage menstruation, the effects of which are more evident in women living in poverty.

“Taxing the products that attend menstruation means that this tax has an economic impact on women,” said the Senate of Mexico in a statement.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) argued that they be given a treatment similar to that of products intended for human consumption. In this way, and after the approval of eliminating VAT on these products, the owners of any pet will see a significant reduction in the price of these products thanks to this modification.

For example, if currently a package for an adult dog has a cost of 970 pesos, with the new provision it will cost 814.78 pesos, which would generate a saving of 155.22 pesos for pet owners.

Other products that will be exempt from VAT in 2022 will be inputs for agricultural and livestock activities; as well as for goods such as tractors, plows, cultivators, harvesters, etc., which will be exempt from 16% VAT.