In the framework of Jump Festa 2022, the special event of Weekly Shonen Jump where we see the most relevant of this editorial publication, a new advance from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a film that already has a release date: April 22, 2022. For this reason, there are fans of this community who have been too excited like Cris (Gwartdesigns) who have made illustrations that change color in the dark of Goku and Vegeta, the protagonists of the franchise.

At Reddit from Dragon Ball Super shared the work of this artist that shows Goku and Vegeta as in the current arc of the franchise. But, they have an incredible peculiarity: as if it were a new Super Saiyan form, with the change of light they change their colorature in an impressive way:

Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super glow in the dark

These kinds of interesting and incredible details of the art of Gwartdesigns can be seen on his personal Instagram where he publishes the videos of each of his works. In this case, we can see how Vegeta changes color according to the light that surrounds this painting. If you are interested in owning one of these incredible paintings, we recommend you contact him through his official website.

On the other hand, we can already prepare for the long-awaited film of the franchise that will be broadcast in 2022. Based on the original work of Akira toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: super Hero It is the next film that, sometime in 2022, the franchise will premiere. In it we will see, finally, in action the whole family of Goku, including Bread, her little granddaughter. To prepare fans for the expected premiere, Toei Animation published a promotional image with the main characters of this installment. And, to our surprise, among them is They are gohan. Something that has caught our attention, given that he appears dressed in his legendary combat outfit and, as we know, his family will most likely have a significant role in the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shares a new promotional image with Goku and his entire family

In this poster, published by the official Twitter account, we can see Goku on the front, Gohan Y Bread beside Piccolo (It should be remembered that for a long time he was like an adoptive father to Gohan). But, also, in the back of the image we find Vegeta with a couple of new characters. It seems that they are members of the Red patrol Y Gamma 1 Y Gamma 2, the group of antagonists of the classical arches. These villains are on the left side of the image.

Although, if you are a fan of the animated series and manga, in the last issues of Dragon Ball Super there has been a great change for the role played by Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, in the current story arc. After Granola discovered the truth about his past, his relationship with Goku, his father and Freeza himself, our group of protagonists faces a new threat: Gas. And, Vegeta will finally show the full power of his Mega Instinct, a form of his Ultra Ego state. That is why it is so exciting to know what it finally looks like.

Hopefully soon we will know more about the powerful power of Goku, Vegeta and company in Dragon Ball Super, although we cannot say if we will have figures as impressive as this of Robin 3D to be seen.

