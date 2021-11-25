November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. A date chosen by the UN in 1981 to raise awareness and prevent physical, sexual, psychological and economic violence against women and girls that is perpetuated every day in all corners of the world.

In fact, a new UN Women report, based on data from 13 countries since the start of the pandemic, states that 2 out of 3 women suffered some form of violence or knew a woman who suffered it. In turn, it was concluded that these women are more likely to face poverty and food shortages.

Because gender violence goes far beyond the explicit marks that physics entails. That it has many forms is something that we have seen recently represented in the Netflix series The assistant, where the structural problems suffered by victims when fleeing from their aggressors are also evident.

However, not only through fiction can we learn to identify everyday violent situations, patterns and behaviors that we overlook as abuse and that we should not accept under any pretext like gaslight, intermittent reinforcement or sexual coercion. On the internet we can find podcasts and excellent accounts dedicated to making visible and disseminating about this problem. We can assure you in first person that they are very useful with this selection that we present below:

Fluorrazepam

That memes have to be funny is an outdated concept. In recent years, this format is being used for many other purposes such as talking about mental health or exposing all the ramifications of abuse in a simple and clear way. In this sense, @ fluorrazepam2 is one of the most lucid Instagram accounts in Spanish. He always goes to the bone and hits the bullseye talking about the impossibility of being equidistant in the face of abuse or exemplifying how coercion can be, among many other topics.

Maria Esclapez

The psychologist María Esclapez became famous in networks commenting, chapter by chapter, all the problematic situations that took place in The island of temptations and analyzing everything that can be read between the lines in a normal apparent WhatsApp conversation. And it is that nobody like her knows how to explain in a few square Instagram posters concepts as complex as why a woman does not report and break the relationship if her boyfriend mistreats her or why you can enter a toxic relationship without realizing it.

Weekly misshapen

If Isa Calderón and Lucía Litjmaer have won the Ondas for Best Radio or Radio Platform this year, it is for something. Every episode of his bi-monthly podcast Weekly misshapen is thematic: Fury, Narcissistic perverse, Burned, Cancellation, Unfriendly… And although the issue does not always have to do with women, it is always treated from an intersectional feminist perspective in which the life and work of great figures such as Susan Sontag, Courtney Love or Virginia Woolf is mixed with the personal experiences of the female presenters, which are basically those of many (if not all of them).

The Gender Psychologist

Despite her name in English, which would come to be translated as “the gender psychologist”, behind this podcast in Spanish is María Fornet. Its objective is to help the listeners to know and understand each other better and to know how to identify where certain problems come from in order to live our lives better. In this way, touches on issues of feminist psychology and therapeutic feminism, always with a contextual approach which is psychology, based on philosophy, that studies the person and their behavior within a context and not separately. Because, did you know that 40% of the inmates at the Bétera Psychiatric Hospital did not have any mental illness but rather malaise as a result of gender patterns? or that three out of four women with psychiatric disorders have suffered sexist violence?

