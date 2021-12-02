Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB

We started with one of the best NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market. This Samsung 980 PRO It is among the fastest, offering 7,000 MB / s of read speed, and 5,000 MB / s of write. Therefore, it is an ideal unit to use in consoles and computers where we want to enjoy the best performance. Its price is 147.95 euros.

Samsung SSD 980 500 GB

Cheaper version of this excellent SSD, but with a PCI 3.0 interface. It reaches speeds of up to 3,500 MB / s of reading, and 3,000 MB / s of writing. It has 500 GB of capacity, so it is perfect for adding fast storage to a computer without spending a lot of money, and can come in handy for games, for example. Its price is 54.95 euros.

1TB WD_BLACK SN850

If you want to save a few euros, but maintain excellent performance, this unit of WD Black It is the best currently offered by the company in the market. It has a speed of up to 7,000 MB / s reading, and 5,300 MB / s writing. Its price is 142.48 euros.