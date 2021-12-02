The week of Black friday, but Amazon has launched the Christmas Offers, where we can get products at the same price as on Black Friday, and even cheaper. Today, we can find SSD drives that they drop in price even more than what they went down on Black Friday.
Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1 TB
We started with one of the best NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market. This Samsung 980 PRO It is among the fastest, offering 7,000 MB / s of read speed, and 5,000 MB / s of write. Therefore, it is an ideal unit to use in consoles and computers where we want to enjoy the best performance. Its price is 147.95 euros.
Samsung SSD 980 500 GB
Cheaper version of this excellent SSD, but with a PCI 3.0 interface. It reaches speeds of up to 3,500 MB / s of reading, and 3,000 MB / s of writing. It has 500 GB of capacity, so it is perfect for adding fast storage to a computer without spending a lot of money, and can come in handy for games, for example. Its price is 54.95 euros.
1TB WD_BLACK SN850
If you want to save a few euros, but maintain excellent performance, this unit of WD Black It is the best currently offered by the company in the market. It has a speed of up to 7,000 MB / s reading, and 5,300 MB / s writing. Its price is 142.48 euros.
Kingston A400 SSD 480GB
If you want to save as much money as possible, today you can get the 480GB SSD cheapest on the market at a historic low price. Kingston’s A400 range is the most affordable on the market, offering acceptable performance for a very low price. This SATA model has a speed of 500 MB / s read and 450 MB / s write, with a durability of 160 TBW. Its price is 40.95 euros.
Crucial X8 1 TB Portable SSD
Are you looking for a External SSD? This one from Crucial is very close to its lowest minimum price. It has a USB C connector with USB 3.2 interface, and reaches a read speed of up to 1,050 MB / s. Its price is 125.99 euros.
Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB
Lastly, we have another quick drive 1 TB SSD with PCIe 4.0 interface, in this case from Corsair. It has a speed of up to 6,600 MB / s of writing, and 5,000 MB / s of reading. Its durability is 600 TBW, with a 5-year guarantee. Its price is 158.99 euros.
Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.