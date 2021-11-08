Geometric motifs, contrasting color details and fabrics that warm us to perfection turned out to be the perfect formula. with which Nordic-inspired sweaters will take over our winter looks, and there is nothing better than a safe bet to complement our seasonal outfits effortlessly.

High neck, round and with zipper details, the sweaters with geometric patterns they are no longer seen as pieces old school to become the central garment of looks with a suit and wool coats that are sure to figure out what to wear when the temperature drops.

Multicolored crew neck sweater





Garnet and navy blue tones in the same piece that offers the vitality of warm colors such as yellow is what we find in this Easy Wear garment with a jacquard crew neck. You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Multicolor men’s crew neck jumper

Camel-tone turtleneck sweater





The elegance of warm neutral colors like camel will never go out of style, and it is only enough to combine them with a tone in black to give them prominence as the main piece of our look. This sweater is from Dustin and you find it available for 49.95 euros.

Multicolored men’s sweater with high neck

Navy blue and white sweater





Marine-inspired references can be seen in this piece by Easy Wear where white and blue come together to offer us a dynamic garment that just as well fits with tracksuit as with jeans. You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Multicolor men’s crew neck jumper

Multicolor cotton sweater





Turning iconic preppy inspiration into a seasonal essential, Polo Ralph Lauren presents this sweater with geometric motifs that allude to winter snowflakes. You find it available for 299 euros.

Multicolor cotton men’s sweater

High neck jumper with zip





A piece with a touch of sporty and contemporary design: the fusion of gray and navy blue in this piece by Easy Wear It equally combines color blocks with geometric motifs to create a unique garment that we will wear all season. You find it available for 39.99 euros.

Multicolor men’s crew neck jumper

Multicolor turtleneck sweater





A formal option for all seasonal looks: this is this Hackett jumper in camel and black that, due to its thick knit and design, will warm us with style this winter. You find it available for 225 euros.

Men’s Multicolor Fair Isle High Neck Jumper

Images | Pinterest | The English Court

