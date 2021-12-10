As for slippers to walk around the house we have seen from Crocs designs to much more traditional models of fur. But of course at this point in the movie with 2021 practically saying goodbye, a global pandemic, a movie snowfall and a thousand other things behind us. Let’s see who dares to say that they have already seen everything or that nothing surprises them. Nobody, of course.

So when did we come across these house slippers as warm as originalWe couldn’t help but smile and think: no, we still had things to see. Because to anyone who had told us that we were going to see Nike and Dior logos combined on a pair of walking shoes at home we were going to take him for crazy. But no, they exist and are on Amazon for 37.99 euros:





It is undoubtedly a practical gift with which we will not pass a drop of cold at home (something that is appreciated in the face of winter, of course). Some user reviews also highlight its comfort and softness to the touch. On the other hand, the sole is rubber, so that it grip without problems. one size, yes, with an equivalence more or less between 35 and 43.

iPantuflas | House Slippers AJ 1 Unisex Man Woman | One size 35-43 | Original Slippers to Give away | Fun Warm Winter Slippers for Home (Dior Gray)

They are also available in various colors although without the detail of Dior in the logo:





In a version similar to the classic Jordan from Nike with its iconic colors, red, black and white, cost 33.99 euros and are also one size fits all.

iPantuflas | House Slippers AJ 1 Unisex Man Woman | One size 35-43 | Original Slippers to Give away | Funny Warm Winter Slippers for home (Red-White)





And among the rest of the colors our second favorite is this one in purple with touches of black, with a design the same as the previous one. Also for 33.99 euros.

iPantuflas | House Slippers AJ 1 Unisex Man Woman | One size 35-43 | Original Slippers to Give away | Fun Warm Winter Slippers for Home (Purple)





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | Shaggy

Photos | Amazon