There are mso iconic Nike sneaker models that only with the name its design comes to mind, such as the Blazer, the Air Force, the Huarache or, of course, our beloved Air Max. Reinvented in hundreds of colors, patterns and materials, the Air Max is one of our favorite models of the brand.

Today, in our struggle to renew our wardrobe -and our shoe rack- this Black Friday we have come across these Air Max 2090 in black and silver. Nails super lowered sneakers, since at 35% original we have to add a 25% extra at Asos, so we stay in 150 euros 97.50 euros 73.12 euros:





It is a somewhat particular model, inspired by the iconic Air Max 90 but with a more modern and futuristic design. They have the same sole and cushioning as the classic ones but with a different upper part, transparent mesh.

All this together creates a novel model that brings a different touch to our outfits. Of course, without neglecting the iconic of the model itself. To get this extra discount we just have to add the code ‘SUPERSALE‘in the shopping cart and it will be applied automatically. Thus leaving the final 73.12 euros.









More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Asos