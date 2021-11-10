We show you some products state-of-the-art that they will allow you make your home safer, thanks to Netzhome.

It is not news that in Mexico organized crime is constantly altering the security of homes, entering them and stealing some products and efforts by families to build their heritage, causing the population to be in a constant state of alert. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), theft from homes is a fairly common reality for Mexicans and these increase year after year; According to the institution, approximately 90 house robberies occur every minute. Similarly, the National Citizen Observatory and its report on high-impact crimes in July 2020, indicates that the five states where the most robberies occur in Mexico are Colima, Durango, Baja California Sur, Querétaro and Nuevo León, among others. .

Although sometimes such events cannot be avoided, constant advances in technology allow us to support ourselves from different products and to prevent robberies or follow up on these to do some research and decrease the chances of suffering from one (or avoid these in the future).

Thanks to advances in technology, we can afford to purchase different products that allow us in some way make our home safer thanks to its functions that we can access from anywhere in the world. An example of this we have with Netzhome, who have a wide catalog of smart products That allow us make our homes safer discreetly, mainly with security cameras. Some of the products that make this possible include:

Outdoor Wi-Fi IP Camera – WV09: This ideal outdoor security camera allows you to access its transmission from anywhere in the world, thanks to the free Netzhome application with which you can monitor your home 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, to which you can modify ls direction, with night vision and a motion sensor.

Wi-Fi temperature sensor: This will allow you to monitor the temperature levels of your rooms, so you could place it at the entrance of your house and if the device detects any unusual activity, an alert will automatically arrive on your smartphone to let you know what it is what’s happening.

Wi-Fi Smart Doorbell – WD01: This smart doorbell has an integrated security camera, so you can receive an alert every time someone rings the bell, as well as see who is at the door of your home since you can see and hear through its wide angle of 120 degrees and microphone to anyone on your property at any time of the day.

These were some products with the latest technology that will allow you to make your home safer, in addition to allowing you to constantly monitor your spaces even if you are from the other side of the world, thanks to Netzhome.