When playing on your console what you want the most is to have a good experience, for this you need a good TV with a good refresh rate, good colors, but you also need a good sound, neck headphones are an excellent solution for this task. . These hori headphones with echo cancellation and 3D surround audio have a price of 96 euros, and it is not an exorbitant price if we look for this type of helmets with 3D technology.

The headphones have a microphone that has the echo cancellation function, this works by canceling the audio from the speakers. It also has 3D surround sound for a more immersive gaming experience including two equalization modes. These are the bass boost mode for a more balanced sound and the FAT mode with which you can capture even the most subtle of sounds.

These headphones have the official Microsoft license, so they were subjected to quality tests, thanks to which you are sure that it is a product with a minimum of quality. Proof of this is that has the official Microsoft seal and also there you will be able to observe that is designed for xbox.

They have an ergonomic design so that they are comfortable to wear, plus they are light to wear on the shoulders around the neck (545 grams). This type of headphones have the advantage that prevent fatigue in the ears and in the head for prolonged use, they are also ideal for virtual reality games.

Last updated on 2021-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

To use these headphones you should only connect the audio cable from the headphones to the remote and you’re done, you will already be listening to your game with excellent sound. If you want to control the volume of the headphones on the right side you have the typical wheel with which you raise and lower the volume, on the left side you have a button with which you can activate and deactivate the microphone.

When the headphones have low battery it is likely that you experience failures in the audio or in the microphone, I am talking about an irregular sound and some interruption, if that happens to you while you play, it is likely that the headphones do not have enough battery.

In the box comes the following content: neck headphones, audio cable and charging cable. Another important aspect, to finish, is that is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. So for 96 euros You can take these excellent headphones home with you so you can enjoy a unique gaming experience whether on your console or on your computer.

