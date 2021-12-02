Lycamobile and Lebara customers will be well stocked with gigabytes to use this Christmas. The MásMóvil Group reinforces the offer of these two brands focused on the ethnic market with improvements in the Internet capacity of their rates. On the other hand, the main course comes with LlamaYa who has launched a raffle in which we can win 5,000 euros. In all cases, MVNOs use the coverage of large operators, in this case MásMóvil to provide their services.
30 GB free on Lycamobile
Lycamobile strengthens its offer through Globe rates. On this occasion, the Lyca Globe 15 and Lyca Globe 20 data bonuses will have an extra 30 GB for free from December 1 to January 31, 2022 for all those clients who contract or renew this type of voucher.
In this way, Lyca Globe 15 goes from having 20 GB with the normal bonus to having 50 GB with unlimited national calls, 1,000 international minutes and 100 SMS for 15 euros per month. On the other hand, LyCa Globe 20 offers a total of 65 GB (35 GB of the usual bonus and 30 GB extra) with the same conditions as Lyca Globe 15 of unlimited calls, 1,000 international minutes and 100 SMS for 20 euros per month. In both cases, the duration of the rate is 28 days.
Triple gigs in Lebara
If Lycamobile offers extra gigs at no cost, Lebara is not far behind and includes triple gigs in its “All inclusive” mobile rates. Promotion is available until next December 31, 2021 for any client that renews or hires these bonuses.
Under this promotion, the operator’s “All-inclusive” plans are as follows:
- All inclusive 10: 24GB and unlimited minutes and 500 minutes to Spain for 10 euros. The usual thing is that it includes 8 GB to navigate.
- All inclusive 15: 45GB to browse when it typically includes 15GB. Also unlimited calls to national numbers and 1,000 international minutes for 15 euros.
- All Inclusive 20: offer 75GB to browse, when it usually offers 25GB. In addition, it includes unlimited calls to national numbers and 1,000 international minutes for 20 euros.
- All Inclusive 30: the most complete option has 120GB when the normal gig bonus is 40GB. Available for 30 euros and includes unlimited minutes to Spain and 1,000 international minutes.
5,000 euros tax free in Llamaya
In Llamaya they have forgotten about the free gigs to offer something even more tempting. The Christmas Lottery draw always leaves a rain of money for a few lucky ones. Llamaya customers will also be able to access a succulent prize when contracting or renewing the 20 GB Plan, 30 GB Plan or the 120GB Term.
Clients who contract or renew any of the aforementioned plans will participate in a draw of 5,000 euros tax free. The raffle is active and will end on January 31, 2022. Llamaya will announce the winner between February 1 and 4 of the same month.