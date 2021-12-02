Lycamobile and Lebara customers will be well stocked with gigabytes to use this Christmas. The MásMóvil Group reinforces the offer of these two brands focused on the ethnic market with improvements in the Internet capacity of their rates. On the other hand, the main course comes with LlamaYa who has launched a raffle in which we can win 5,000 euros. In all cases, MVNOs use the coverage of large operators, in this case MásMóvil to provide their services.

30 GB free on Lycamobile

Lycamobile strengthens its offer through Globe rates. On this occasion, the Lyca Globe 15 and Lyca Globe 20 data bonuses will have an extra 30 GB for free from December 1 to January 31, 2022 for all those clients who contract or renew this type of voucher.

In this way, Lyca Globe 15 goes from having 20 GB with the normal bonus to having 50 GB with unlimited national calls, 1,000 international minutes and 100 SMS for 15 euros per month. On the other hand, LyCa Globe 20 offers a total of 65 GB (35 GB of the usual bonus and 30 GB extra) with the same conditions as Lyca Globe 15 of unlimited calls, 1,000 international minutes and 100 SMS for 20 euros per month. In both cases, the duration of the rate is 28 days.