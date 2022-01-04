The arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake to PC has not been what Square Enix expected, but it hasIt has marked a full stop in the trajectory of the title. So far, the Japanese work had been completely exclusive to PlayStation, including the Intermission DLC in which we can learn the story of Yuffie in Midgard.

However, one of the strengths of being able to play Tetsuya Nomura’s work on the computer is the arrival of mods. There are all kinds, mostly focused on being able to change the appearance of Cloud, Tifa or Aeris. However, the ones we bring today are much more peculiar.

Classic PS1 sounds

As simple as it sounds. With this mod you can implement the legendary sounds that we could hear when scrolling through the menus from the original Final Fantasy VII, that of the first PlayStation. Here is the link to download it.

Yuffie in VR fighting

Sonon and Yuffie are the two protagonists of the remake’s DLC and allow us to control them for a few hours. Although they can fight in the VR room, the number of battles is quite limited compared to the main story. With this mod both are given access to all challenges, being able to equip them to our liking. This is the link to download it.

Level 99

One of the barriers when it comes to improving the group in the game is that we cannot exceed the limit of level 50. With this mod that problem ends, being able to reach the mythical figure of level 99. Of course, when you install it, it is possible that you will go up many levels at once due to having accumulated so much experience. Here you have the link to download it. You can also try this other mod that allows you to choose a level directly without having to pass the game.