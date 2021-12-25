Playing online connected is one of the greatest pleasures that a video game fan can enjoy. Playing with friends is a great way to hang out, but it’s not the same if you don’t have good communication. The favorite way to communicate in an online game is through audio, and for this you need a good headset with a microphone. These Microsoft helmets are a great way to communicate when playing online. They are quite cheap, you can find them at Amazon at 20 euros.

Many times although we are playing with our Xbox but we want to pay attention if they call us outside or listen to what is happening around us. Headband helmets with a single headset are perfect for this. In addition, the earphone is circumaural, which means that covers the whole ear, which is more comfortable. The sound is of very good quality and all for a fairly low price.

The sound that this device transmits is binaural, this means that you will perceive the sound in 3 dimensions causing a more realistic experience. The microphone is of high quality, which allows you to communicate with your friends while playing Xbox without having to raise your voice while you play.

Imagine that you are playing online on your Xbox but you need to hear what is happening around you in your room or at home, if you are a parent, you know how important this is. In this case, a one-ear helmet is perfect to achieve this. It is also a perfect helmet if at the moment you are somewhat short of budget and need some low cost without sacrificing audio quality.

Using these headphones is very simple, as they are wired connection, it does not require any other steps than to connect them to the control of your Xbox. Then place them on your head and voila, you can now play your games online communicating flawlessly. You can also configure the volume of the headphones and mute the microphone without having to release the remote thanks to its controls that are connected next to the remote.

The quality of the product is very good, taking into account that they are Microsoft helmets, and they can last a long time with proper care. In the same way, due to their small size, you must be very careful to avoid breaking them, so do not put too much pressure when putting them on. The quality of the digital audio, however, is well worth the price.

To take advantage of acquiring good headphones with quite acceptable sound quality, get these Microsoft headphones for just 20 euros at Amazon.