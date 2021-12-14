During the first day of the OPPO INNO DAY 2021 event we have known OPPO Air Glass, the new assisted reality glasses -that not augmented- from OPPO. The company has already presented several augmented reality glasses in the past, the latest of which are the OPPO AR Glass 2021.

OPPO Air Glass is a small and lightweight projector that attaches to a mount to discreetly provide information in one of the eyes, somewhat reminiscent of Dragon Ball trackers.

A smart monocle

After presenting in the past several smart glasses in the most classic meaning of the word, OPPO has opted this time for a lighter concept. OPPO Air Glass is a monocle of 30 grams of weight that integrates a self-developed Spark microprojector to display information on its screen.

It is an assisted reality device with Snapdragon Wear 4100, curved metal body and state-of-the-art micro LEDs and five high-transparency glass lenses. The strong point is on your screen, with two display modes: 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale, which reaches up to 1,400 nits of brightness on average.

The device attaches to a mount with a magnetic connector. The frame is available in two versions: a silver half frame and a black full frame for those who need corrective lenses. In both cases, available in two sizes.

In terms of its functions, OPPO highlights some of its applications today in the hands of various applications. In them you can see for example the weather, the next calendar events, use them as teleprompter, real-time navigation or translation.

There are Four ways to interact with OPPO Air Glass: touch, voice, hand and head movements. The touch control is on the “pin” of the device, while hand movements need to be paired with an OPPO Watch 2 to work.

The OPPO Air Glass will be launched during the first quarter 2022 in mainland China for a price that is still unknown. It will be available in black or white, with two frames to choose from.