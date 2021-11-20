That the iPhone are versatile when it comes to recording video we already knew. That thanks to certain effects we can get the most curious shots we also knew. What we did not know, or at least we expected, is to see how Apple launches a new video of the Shot on iPhone campaign titled “a dozen eggs”.

A video as original as it is surprising

Although the first three seconds of the video seem reasonably normal, everything begins to change when trying to cook an egg what breaks is the pan when you hit it. From now on we see 11 more takes, until we complete the dozen, where the eggs star in the most peculiar events.

The video director, Michel Gondry, has achieved that, using only an iPhone 13 Pro and some eggs, we can enjoy a one-minute video that surprises us, at least 12 times. A video that shows the personal style of this French director, capable of turning an everyday object into something really interesting.

The description of the video says it clearly. “What happens when you take a dozen eggs, add the iPhone 13 Pro, and launch the inventive mind of Michel Gondry? Simple becomes cinema“And it is not for less because the truth is that the video is quite surprising.

Apple uses the videos of the Shot on iPhone series to highlight the possibilities that recording directly from our phone offers us. Videos in which we do not usually see even the iPhone, but in which we know that everything is possible thanks to its macro mode, night mode, cinema mode, its fast camera and other features that allow us to create videos as curious as the one in this article.