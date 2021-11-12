Christopher Harrington is a Twitter user who works in the field of UX (user experience), and recently became has made viran on the social network for having commented on a screenshot of iTunes running on the old Mac OS X 10.2 Jaguar, released by Apple in August 2002.

At that time, the Aqua aesthetic of the system was added “Brushed metal”, which gave a metallic look to important parts of the interface. What Harrington defends with his image is that interface designers are lost, targeting all the details that made the difference in user interaction.





Notes for UI designers who have lost their way. pic.twitter.com/gjgkAUrnmz – CM Harrington (@octothorpe) November 6, 2021

In that version of iTunes we see buttons that were clearly differentiated from other elements by using marked reliefs, scroll bars that always showed how much content was in a window, text with more readable contrast, dividers of parts of the window that we could enlarge or reduce by dragging and elements such as resize marks of the windows in the lower right corner. There is also a playback scroll bar that, although it is not super obvious, is consistent with that of other multimedia applications such as QuickTime Player.

His criticism is aimed at contrast with the current reality of operating systems. He is not the first to denounce how flat everything has been done, and he will not be the last.

The current reality of that same image



App “Music” in macOS Monterey.

With iTunes dead, no direct comparison can be made on macOS Monterey versus the version in Harrington’s screenshot. Nevertheless, we can compare with the Music app, which is the gateway to Apple Music and serves as the spiritual successor to iTunes.

If we compare the capture with one of our Music, we see that the buttons do not have relief, with which some users do not have to know if they are seeing a status panel or something actionable. This is the case from the three playback buttons to the three traffic light buttons (red, green and yellow), which have no separation from the background. This presents the problem that when we want to move a window, it is possible that we click on a button that we did not know was, or whose real area of ​​incidence we did not know.

The song playback timeline it also doesn’t seem to be user controllable unless the cursor hovers over it, and is not consistent with what QuickTime Player shows playing a song, because QuickTime does not hide it.

The “Brushed metal” aesthetic hasn’t aged well, but the rest of the interface elements are more harmonious. Since macOS Big Sur, the use of screen space has worsened

What’s more, the side scroll bar is now hidden by default, so we cannot know at a glance how much content there may be in the playlist and in the window in general. Nor is there now an indicator that allows us to know that from the lower right edge we can stretch or reduce the size of the window.

On the other hand, in the interface they have hidden important buttons like “+”, which is used to create a playlist, or the equalizer. These functions are still “hidden” and being in a music application, they are still important, but Apple has brought them to the menu bar. The thing is more serious if we take into account that it is not entirely like that, because if we right click on what seems to be an indicator of the playlists we have, we will see that in the background it is a totally hidden and not intuitive button:



It turns out that “Playlists” is not just the title of the Music lists section, it is a right clickable button. But Apple doesn’t give any visual clue that the button exists.

Not only is there no visual clue that that button exists to create a new playback, but the behavior is not consistent with the rest of the application (where section titles of the sidebar such as “Library” or “Apple Music” do not display anything when right-clicking), nor with the rest of the system. In Finder windows there are also section titles like that, and in none that we have tried, nothing happens if we right-click.



The last iTunes still had some of those elements that Music is missing today.

By default (although it can be changed in Display), the window lets us see a few songs, compared to the many that we saw by default in the old versions of iTunes, in favor of a larger face. There is no button to easily switch views. There is also no default search change that allows searching only in the playlist we are in., although the application has the ability to filter. Again, hidden.

Ken Kocienda, a developer who for years worked at Apple (he is the creator of the keyboard of the first iPhone and one of the creators of Safari) commented the image de Harrington arguing that “the problem with flat user interfaces is not uniformity, it is a lack of differentiation. Different elements with different functions should look different. This is where some flat design systems fail.”

The Windows story is similar

Not everything was perfect in 1995, but I think we’ve lost something on the way. Some remarks: 1) Underlined letters indicate keyboard shortcuts. How handy! 2) Design clearly says: “We are buttons!”. It’s easy to find the wanted button, because they have some color. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/4oBGl7iKOx – Tuomas Salo (@tuomassalo) March 27, 2018

q Harrington has reported this now, but in 2019, Tuomas Salo already did something surprisingly similar when analyzing the user interface of Windows 95. In Genbeta we already reviewed his thread, and his conclusions were very similar:

First, In the Windows 95 interface, there were underlined button letters implying that this function could be invoked using a keyboard shortcut. . Something really useful in order to learn and discover how to be more direct and productive when using the computer and working. Buttons such as ‘Examine’ were accompanied by the classic three dots, indicating that another dialog window would open on which the user must provide more information to execute a task.

In second place, buttons had a distinct appearance from non-button parts, with large lines that highlighted the contrast between them and other parts of the interface. It was like this in function buttons, in the toolbar. scroll, etc.