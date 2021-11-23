The time has come to start preparing the time for parties, events and company dinners, and with this we are not only referring to choosing a style. Makeup is important and is capable of transform a whole look. Chiara Ferragni knows, that is why she gives all the prominence in your eyes with full color makeup and shattering eyelid shadows who know how to make a difference.

Paying all attention to the gaze

Call it fantasy, Little Mermaid or unicorn makeup, but the most famous Italian on Instagram knows how to captivate with her eyes blue . Betting on full-color shadows with a metallic finish, the businesswoman gives us some ideas to dress our eyes during this next season of parties and events.













Classics that never fail

However, for all those who want to show off a groundbreaking look without opting for flashy colors, the eyeliner as a cat eye from the tear it continues to carry. Breakthrough, classic and eye-catching, these types of designs will never go out of style.





Matte Liquid Eyeliner by Rare Beauty.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Instagram @chiaraferragni