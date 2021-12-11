Although the internet has democratized information and practically everyone in the world already had access with a simple click, before its advent there were other disruptive technologies that forever transformed the world’s social and economic fabric.

Next, the three most important

The first really disruptive technology in that sense was the movable type printing press, Gutenberg’s printing house, which was born in Germany in 1440.





What this machine did was something as simple as it was unprecedented in the history of mankind, such as lowering the cost of copying books, that is, it made the dissemination of knowledge exponentially cheaper. Before the printing press, books had to be written by scribes, who in addition to making continuous mistakes (which made it impossible to achieve a certain scientific precision), also meant that there were few books and that they were very expensive. TOyes, only people who could afford it had books.

But with the printing press, a book that could cost about 8,000 euros today began to cost just 70 euros in a short time. Suddenly more people could have books, and that was also an incentive to learn to read. Which in turn was also an incentive to write many more books. Suddenly eWritten, precise, weighted knowledge was democratized.

The steam machine

Later, in the late 1700s, it began to be commercialized James Watt’s new steam engine. If the printing press was a cheaper machine for producing information, what the steam engine did is transport it more easily through the railroad, for example.





The Telegraph

And a century later, the telegraph would arrive, which some historians have called “the Victorian internet.” Suddenly, information could be transported at the speed of light, not at the speed of the railroad, horse or ship.

Information was instantly reaching other places, which was a profound paradigm shift. Of course, later more important technologies would arrive, but the first and most important, without a doubt, were these: the printing press, the steam engine and the telegraph.

