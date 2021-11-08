This weekend Los Angeles has been the perfect setting for one of those celebrity-laden red carpets such as Gala LACMA Art + Film 2021 (Los Angeles Country Museum of Art), where cinema, art and fashion have come together in an event that this year has been held in honor of American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, together with the filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

One more year, Gucci has been the sponsor of this event and several of the guests have chosen to show off their designs intermingling with many other brands. Be that as it may, he has left us a red carpet of real exception.

These have been the looks seen on the red carpet at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles

Gucci Elle Fanning

Gala Lacma 2021 11

Miley Cyrus from Gucci and Balenciaga

Gala Lacma 2021 20

Gucci Billie Eilish

Gala Lacma 2021 7

Gucci’s Dakota Johnson

Gala Lacma 2021 30

Hailey Bieber from Saint Laurent

Gala Lacma 2021 27

Gucci Sienna Miller

Gala Lacma 2021 24

Addison Rae from Saint Laurent

Gala Lacma 2021 4

Olivia Wilde from Gucci

Gala Lacma 2021 29

Eva Longoria from Vivienne Westwood

Gala Lacma 2021 26

Paris Hilton by Pamella Roland

Gala Lacma 2021 31

Gucci Florence Welch

Gala Lacma 2021 16

Tracee Ellis Ross of Gucci

Gala Lacma 2021 15

Gucci Awkwafina

Gala Lacma 2021 13

Gucci’s Angelica Huston

Gala Lacma 2021 8

Gucci’s Kirsten Dunst

Gala Lacma 2021 25

Gucci Suki Waterhouse

Gala Lacma 2021 12

Camila Morrone from Atelier Versace

Gala Lacma 2021 14

Ava duvernay

Gala Lacma 2021 22

Rebecca Hall by Miu Miu

Gala Lacma 2021 1

Gucci’s Diane Keaton

Gala Lacma 2021 10

Salma Hayek from Gucci

Gala Lacma 2021 23

Gucci Liberty Ross

Gala Lacma 2021 18

Sophie hunter

Gala Lacma 2021 3

Maggie gyllenhaal

Gala Lacma 2021 32

Gucci’s Serena Williams

Gala Lacma 2021 5

Charli D’Amelio by Alex Perry

gala-lacma-2021

Sydney Sweeney from Saint Laurent

gala-lacma-2021

Jaime Xie by Tomo Koizumi

gala lacma 2021

Gucci’s Jodie Turner-Smith

gala-lacma-2021

Gucci’s Phoebe Bridgers

gala-lacma-2021

Photos | Gtres

Read:  The warmth of the raw tones triumphs in the best street-style of the week inspiring us with these great looks

