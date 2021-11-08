This weekend Los Angeles has been the perfect setting for one of those celebrity-laden red carpets such as Gala LACMA Art + Film 2021 (Los Angeles Country Museum of Art), where cinema, art and fashion have come together in an event that this year has been held in honor of American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, together with the filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

One more year, Gucci has been the sponsor of this event and several of the guests have chosen to show off their designs intermingling with many other brands. Be that as it may, he has left us a red carpet of real exception.

Gucci Elle Fanning





Miley Cyrus from Gucci and Balenciaga





Gucci Billie Eilish





Gucci’s Dakota Johnson





Hailey Bieber from Saint Laurent





Gucci Sienna Miller





Addison Rae from Saint Laurent





Olivia Wilde from Gucci





Eva Longoria from Vivienne Westwood





Paris Hilton by Pamella Roland





Gucci Florence Welch





Tracee Ellis Ross of Gucci





Gucci Awkwafina





Gucci’s Angelica Huston





Gucci’s Kirsten Dunst





Gucci Suki Waterhouse





Camila Morrone from Atelier Versace





Ava duvernay





Rebecca Hall by Miu Miu





Gucci’s Diane Keaton





Salma Hayek from Gucci





Gucci Liberty Ross





Sophie hunter





Maggie gyllenhaal





Gucci’s Serena Williams





Charli D’Amelio by Alex Perry





Sydney Sweeney from Saint Laurent





Jaime Xie by Tomo Koizumi





Gucci’s Jodie Turner-Smith





Gucci’s Phoebe Bridgers





