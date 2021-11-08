This weekend Los Angeles has been the perfect setting for one of those celebrity-laden red carpets such as Gala LACMA Art + Film 2021 (Los Angeles Country Museum of Art), where cinema, art and fashion have come together in an event that this year has been held in honor of American artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, together with the filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
One more year, Gucci has been the sponsor of this event and several of the guests have chosen to show off their designs intermingling with many other brands. Be that as it may, he has left us a red carpet of real exception.
In Jared
These have been the looks seen on the red carpet at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles
Index hide
Gucci Elle Fanning
Miley Cyrus from Gucci and Balenciaga
Gucci Billie Eilish
Gucci’s Dakota Johnson
Hailey Bieber from Saint Laurent
Gucci Sienna Miller
Addison Rae from Saint Laurent
Olivia Wilde from Gucci
Eva Longoria from Vivienne Westwood
Paris Hilton by Pamella Roland
Gucci Florence Welch
Tracee Ellis Ross of Gucci
Gucci Awkwafina
Gucci’s Angelica Huston
Gucci’s Kirsten Dunst
Gucci Suki Waterhouse
Camila Morrone from Atelier Versace
Ava duvernay
Rebecca Hall by Miu Miu
Gucci’s Diane Keaton
Salma Hayek from Gucci
Gucci Liberty Ross
Sophie hunter
Maggie gyllenhaal
Gucci’s Serena Williams
Charli D’Amelio by Alex Perry
Sydney Sweeney from Saint Laurent
Jaime Xie by Tomo Koizumi
Gucci’s Jodie Turner-Smith
Gucci’s Phoebe Bridgers
Photos | Gtres