Carry high boots in autumn and winter it is the most. Not only because they are trending and feel great (which too), but because many times, especially in looks made up of dresses or skirts with stockings, they also serve as shelter.

That is why today looking at Amazon’s best-selling products we have found some knee-high boots by Geox It has not surprised us, since are one of the strongest bets this season in footwear. But after we have looked carefully, we have seen that they are discounted and have already monopolized all our attention.

The specific model is this, the Felicity D by Geox, manufactured in skin with a timeless and elegant design ideal to complete our looks. As in all its footwear, Geox promises some breathable, resistant, flexible and adherent boots:





They have a small and comfortable 3.5-centimeter heel, with which we can walk without any foot pain. Effect that reaffirms your template memory foam, included with the boots, which promise a comfortable and comfortable ride. In addition to the classic black color we also have them in Brown, for those who want to risk a little more:





As is often the case in shoe sales on Amazon, the price, although always reduced, varies depending on the size. So below We wanted to break down by sizes which model is cheaper in each one, if black or brown:

Size 35

If you are one of those who have an extremely small foot (and who sometimes take the opportunity to buy in the children’s area and get cheaper prices), we have to tell you that the boots are only available in black, by 155 euros 140 euros.

Size 36

Those in size 36 are in luck because the boots are available in both colors, both black and brown. But if we look at the prices the black model is much cheaper, by 155 euros 116.17 euros, than in brown, for 155 euros 139.43 euros.

Size 37

In size 37 they are also available in both colors, but the one that comes out cheaper is the brown color, by 155 euros 115.93 euros. While black goes out for 155 euros 140 euros.

Size 38

Size 38 is, of all, in which more lowered and matched are both colors, since in black they come out by 155 euros 116.90 euros and in brown for 155 euros 115.93 euros.

Size 39

From size 39 it comes out a lot more economical the black color, by 155 euros 116.90 euros, than the brown color ( 155 euros 140 euros).

Size 40

In size 40 it is the opposite: compared to 155 euros 140 euros that the color black costs, the boots in Brown they are much cheaper. Since we found them by 155 euros 115.93 euros.

Size 41

Size 41 also comes out a lot more economical the black color, by 155 euros 119.25 euros, than the brown color ( 155 euros 139.43 euros).

Size 42

And finally, if you have a 42 foot, you will be indifferent to the price in the choice of color since both cost the same: 155 euros 140 euros.





