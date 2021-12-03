After starting its deployment, at least in China, for the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Redmi K40 or even the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi has started updating four devices to Android 12 still very present in the user community.
This is how they have let us know since XIAOMIUI, unveiling the first versions of MIUI, still in beta, based on Android 12 that have begun to receive these devices in China and among which we find the Redmi K30 Pro, that is, the variant on which the POCO F2 Pro is based.
In detail, Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 12 in beta to the Xiaomi Mi 10, My 10 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30S. These last two are about the Chinese version of the POCO F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T respectively.
These devices join the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S,, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro +, thus making up the list of The first devices that we will see updated to Android 12 shortly through the MIUI Global ROM.
Other devices that will also update to Android 12
Yes OK, There is still no official list of devices that will be updated to Android 12If we take into account Xiaomi’s update policies and the age of their devices, the following models would be eligible to receive this version of Android:
1. Devices that already have internal beta or closed beta based on Android 12
- Xiaomi Mix 4
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11X, POCO F3, Redmi K40
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, POCO F2 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi 10
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- POCO X3 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro, K40 Pro +, Redmi K40
- Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- LITTLE F3
2. Devices that Xiaomi is already working on with a view to updating to Android 12
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (China)
- Redmi 9T, Redmi 9 Power
- Redmi Note 9 4G (China)
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 5G Racing, Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- LITTLE F3 GT
- POCO X2, POCO X3, POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE M3
- LITTLE M2 Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi CC9