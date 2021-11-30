Most of the users who use Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phones in our day to day do so with the ROM that arrives installed by default on our computers, something that, on certain occasions, you may assume that we do not receive the latest updates available.

Therefore, it is interesting to know the work carried out by the Paranoid Android team, a development team that has just announced on its official website the launch of Shappire, a custom ROM that allows you to update to the latest version of Android 12 to some of the most popular phones from various brands including Xiaomi.

Something that we must take into account when using this software is that it is in alpha version, so it is possible that we may experience some errors when updating, so it will always be advisable to carry out a backup of our data in order to have all our information safe if we have to go back to previous versions.





Shappire is the custom ROM that Android 12 brings, thus replacing the previous one called “Quartz”, which was based on Android 10, leaving Android 11 completely ruled out given the errors caused by its installation on numerous computers.

In this case, The list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices that can enjoy this version are as follows:

Of course, these Xiaomi phones are not the only ones that can upgrade, as There are other models of other brands included in this list that you can consult through the Paranoid Android Telegram channel.





As we always do with this type of software, We recommend installing it only if we are aware of what we are doing in our terminal and under our own responsibilityas problems or errors may occur that cause the system to malfunction after installation.

