Because we know that even the most rigid of fashion trends can be updated with an element that adds a factor wow, it is never too late to dare to wear color, and what better way than doing it in a sustainable way as Desigual does it in its creations, from where we take a selection of incredible pieces to wear this winter.

Patchwork of denim and tartan checks are seen as part of the intervention of unique garments that we can add to our winter wardrobe, to stop worrying about a piece that highlights our style.

Olive-tone overshirt





A garment of military references with which a look of urban spirit is complete and ready to conquer autumn, due to its olive green tones, dark patches, this piece will become the star of your look.

You find it available for 99.95 euros.

Regular fit shirt with tartan patches





One of the key prints of the season is, without a doubt, the tartan, which we can see in this shirt constructed from what appears to be scraps of different pieces contrasting the colors of the pictures to obtain a very dynamic garment.

You find it available for 89.95 euros.

Unisex denim jacket





Because denim cannot be exempt from the essence of recycling, this unisex upcycling spirit jacket is made with parts of different jeans, which will give that look of revolutionary ease to all your outfits.

You find it available for 169 euros.

Plush sweatshirt with denim patches





Because it only takes a detail of intervention to make a truly cool piece, this fleece sweatshirt with denim details it will make a difference in all your urban outfits thanks to its black color.

You find it available for 99.95 euros.

Cloth jacket with patches and hood





Combining Nordic and Navajo inspired geometric prints, this plaid jacket It will be the outdoor piece you need to save all your seasonal looks.

You find it available for 169.95 euros.

Plush sweatshirt with denim details





Because the blue color will always be a sports reference in our style, this crew neck sweatshirt with denim details will make a match perfect with your jeans to go out to the street every day, and its patches are a type of collage that looks incredible on top of any look.

You find it available for 89.95 euros.

