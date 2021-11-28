The arrival of the cold affects our entire body, especially the state of Our skin. Pedro Vilas Boas, a dermatologist at the Laser Medical Institute, states that there are several factors that influence its condition during days of low temperatures.

“The most sensitive areas of our skin are the areas most exposed to these extremes, such as lhands, feet, cheeks, lips, or ears… so it is essential to focus our care in these areas “, he assures.





The expert claims that the wind, cold and low humidity cause, through the epidermis, the superficial layer of the skin, there is a significant dehydration, leading to a phenomenon that dermatologists know as cutaneous xerosis. And he explains that the fundamental thing, in this case, is to replace the fat layer of our skin (lipid layer). “This will prevent this loss of water through the superficial layers, it will protect us from external aggressions, such as the wind, and will help maintain the temperature of these areas.”

“During the cold months all we notice a certain change in the skin and, is that this is the system that protects our body. Therefore, when there is a drastic change in temperature, our skin suffers and it shows“, picks up Cristina Eguren, an expert in dermatology and aesthetics.

We discovered from the hand of several dermatologists a series of very useful guidelines to take care of our skin during this time of year, in order to protect it and feel greater comfort:

Take care of your hands





We seldom give importance to the issue of hand care during winter, right? The aforementioned expert, Pedro Vilas, explains that hand washing removes this superficial lipid layer from our skin, so it is essential to reapply the moisturizer after each wash. “There are specific ones for lips, hands, eyelids, etc”, he adds.

In addition, extreme temperature changes They favor this type of dermatitis, so it is essential to wear gloves, especially if you go by bike or motorcycle, in addition to avoiding very hot environments inside buildings and very hot showers.

Hydrate yourself





The doctor Elena Cerrolaza placeholder image , a dermatologist specialist, argues that cold accentuates dehydration, and explains that exposure to cold weakens the skin’s barrier function and dries it out. Therefore, it is important hydrate daily, and several times a day, the skin: “We must choose a good moisturizer that contains components that attract water inside the skin, such as glycerin, propylene glycol, urea and sodium lactate. In addition, it must have components with occlusive effect that serve as a barrier to prevent the loss of epidermal water, such as lanolin, silicone and their derivatives “.

“This is especially important in those people who suffer from some type of dermatosis (atopic dermatitis, psoriasis …). A suitable emollient (based on lanolin, urea …) will help maintain healthy skin during the winter,” he warns , on the other hand, the doctor Nayra Patricia Merino de Paz, dermatologist on the Quirón de Tenerife Clinic.

Use sun protection





Dr. Cerrolaza reminds us that lots of sun We receive it while we carry out our daily activities, also when it is cold, so we must use sunscreen daily.

“Photoprotection should be our ally also in winter”, they warn from the Eguren Clinic. And they claim that every cosmetic routine should end with it.

Oh, and of course, don’t forget your sunglasses, “especially in areas where there is snow, since it reflects 80% of solar radiation,” says Merino de Paz. Also, aim to hydrate your lips and protect them from ultraviolet light. “The lips suffer a lot in winter, even more if there is some basic alteration (atopic, actinic cheilitis …)”, says the expert.

Oral supplements





Cerrolaza is also committed to vitamins, minerals and trace elements so that our body is supplied with raw materials for the production of collagen and elastic fibers. “In this way, it improves the skin barrier that prevents injuries,” he details.

Avoid sudden changes in temperature





Cerrolaza warns that going from a heated environment to the open air with low temperatures increases the possibility of the appearance of dilated vessels with unaesthetic redness.

“With the cold tend to worsen certain pathologies such as atopic, seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis, great enemies of dryness. Topical treatments such as ointments, creams, lotions, etc., are usually suitable for mild cases, “says Cristina Eguren.

From Chiron, they remember that it is advisable to avoid, as far as possible, sudden changes in temperature (passing from the cold environment outside to the heated environment inside the premises and houses), as this increases the possibility of the appearance of dilated capillaries (telangiectasias or spider veins) on the face (especially cheeks), with the consequent aesthetic problem.

Decrease the consumption of alcohol and tobacco





The consumption of alcohol and tobacco, together with the cold, reduces skin vascularity, thereby increasing redness and dehydration. “In short, its consumption It has a negative impact on the health of our skin, generating free radicals. Furthermore, alcohol worsens facial capillary dilation “, adds Merino de Paz.

Other guidelines to consider





According to Cerrolaza, this is the best time to undergo rejuvenation treatments, consult with a dermatologist to choose the best plan for each skin.

As for other tips, the aforementioned experts agree on taking care of your diet. Specifically, they are committed to increasing the consumption of vitamin C and antioxidants. Do not forget to drink between 1.5-2 liters of water a day.

Also, from the Eguren clinic conclude that there are also basic tips such as not using aggressive products, avoiding showering with very hot or very cold water, moisturizing the lips, taking care of eating and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol intake, you will ensure that your skin is not seriously affected during the coldest months of the year. “On the contrary, if you learn to pamper her during this time, she will thank you all year long,” says Cristina Eguren.

Photos | Pexels